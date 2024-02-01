Husker football player switches position

A Husker football player has switched positions during the offseason. Ru’Quan Buckley has moved from the defensive lineman to the offensive line in the run-up to the 2024 season.

Buckley has been with the Huskers since 2021. Last season he appeared in eight games on the defensive line. He recorded a quarterback hurry against Louisiana Tech and a solo tackle against Michigan.

The Michigan native was the youngest member of his Husker recruiting class, as he did not turn 18 until two months into his freshman season. Matt Rhule has spoken before about his willingness to switch player positions, and this move appears to be another example of that belief.

Ru’Quan Buckley (@Darealruquan) has changed positions. From DL to OL. More Power Added To O-Line 🥞 #Huskers pic.twitter.com/RgRrK0xhGo — Huskers Talk | 𝙉𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙖 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 (@HuskersTalk) January 30, 2024

