Husker football fends off Illinois to win 20-7

Nebraska hit the road for a Friday night lights matchup with conference foe Illinois. Both teams were coming off tough losses and were looking to right the ship. Mistakes plagued the Huskers and the Fighting Illini throughout the night. But Nebraska managed to make the most of them, pulling away from Illinois in a tense 20-7 win.

The Huskers’ defense returned to form following the blowout loss to Michigan, announcing it with a major goal-line stand on the first drive of the game. Illinois finished with just 21 rushing yards, forcing quarterback Luke Altmyer to throw 47 total passes. Altmeyer completed 29 of those passes for 289 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Issac Gifford led the charge for the Blackshirts, finishing the night with eight total tackles, four solo tackles, three pass breakups, and 0.5 tackles for loss. Gifford and the defense delivered big plays for Nebraska, including a forced fumble, an interception, a blocked punt, and even a kickoff recovery.

This gave Heinrich Haarberg and the Husker offense numerous opportunities to score. Haarberg finished the game 12-of-24 through the air, throwing for 154 yards and one interception. On the ground, Nebraska rushed for 158 total yards, with Haarberg leading the way with 82 yards and a touchdown. Haarberg’s touchdown came following the kickoff recovery, which came following a touchdown run by Anthony Grant.

But missed opportunities, ten penalties, and three turnovers by Nebraska’s offense kept Illinois alive throughout the second half. Following the forced fumble, Nebraska only produced a field goal, which made it the 20-7 final score.

Unlike its previous outings, Nebraska’s defense managed to fend off the Fighting Illini, forcing its third fourth-down stand on the night with under two minutes to play. The Huskers ran out the clock from there to seal their first victory over Illinois since 2019.

Nebraska, for the third straight year, stands at 3-3 through six games and enters its bye week. The Huskers will return from the bye week and host Northwestern to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Memorial Stadium. The kickoff time for the game is to be announced.

Goalline stand by the Blackshirts, remains scoreless in Champaign

Nebraska comes up with a huge stop on 4th & goal! 😤❌@HuskerFootball pic.twitter.com/iap6qg5Q3t — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2023

Haarberg hits Washington for a huge gain

Alvano puts it through to get Nebraska on the board, 3-0

Haarberg delivers the stiff arm for a three-yard gain

Huskers go for it on fourth down and keep the drive going

Grant drives it in for the touchdown, 10-0 Nebraska

Grant powers through for the @HuskerFootball TD! 💪 pic.twitter.com/cd2phUrJ2E — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2023

High winds force a short kick and a Nebraska recovery

WOW 💪@HuskerFootball recovers it off the kick off 👏 pic.twitter.com/LUprgMwCtE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2023

Haarberg with the house call, 17-0 Huskers

Illinois responds with a big touchdown catch, 17-7 Nebraska

Ball pops out, Nebraska takes over inside the Illinois 25

Nebraska blocks a punt, takeover inside the Illinois 25 yet again

Another fourth down stop, Huskers takeover at midfield

💪 @HuskerFootball with a huge stop on 4th down! 👏 pic.twitter.com/9Izhn9rkHM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2023

Nebraska fumbles the ball, Illinois takes over

Haarberg's pass is picked off, Illinois' ball

Newsome picks off the ball, Nebraska gets inside the 30

Another redzone fumble by Nebraska, Illinois recovers

