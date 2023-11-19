Husker fans express frustration at overtime loss at Wisconsin

Nebraska’s losing streak to Wisconsin continued with a 24-17 overtime defeat at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday night. Wisconsin’s win was the tenth straight and improves the Badgers overall record against the Huskers to 13-4.

The Huskers had a chance late in the game to score a game-winning touchdown, but due to suspect clock management down the stretch, Nebraska was forced to settle for a field goal to send the game to overtime.

When asked about the decision to run the clock on their final possession, head coach Matt Rhule said his primary focus was on getting a field goal attempt.

I wanted to make sure we got into field goal range first. I wanted to make sure we had a chance. We were going to take one shot at the end zone. Kinda of a kin to last week. I felt good about the kick. I wanted to make sure he got in range to make the kick. Give them a chance to take a shot at the end zone and go from there. Maybe should have called a timeout earlier to give them two shots at the end zone.

The loss now places Nebraska at 5-6 on the season. The Huskers will close the regular season with its annual Black Friday game against Iowa. Kick-off from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, is set for 11:00 a.m.

You can find social media reactions to Nebraska’s overtime loss below.

Rhule and Nebraska deserve to lose. They didn’t play to win, they

played for overtime. — John Handel (@_John_Handel) November 19, 2023

death, taxes, nebraska scoreless in overtime — taylorvenema.bsky.social (@taylorvenema) November 19, 2023

It’s been so long since Nebraska was in this position that I don’t remember the college overtime rules. — Five Heart Podcast (@5heartpodcast) November 19, 2023

Nebraska was never gonna win the overtime battle. should have taken another end zone shot in regulation — hector. (@BadHombres_MX) November 19, 2023

Man, you already know how next week is going to go. Nebraska and Iowa are going to go into overtime. Iowa will stop Nebraska 4th and goal at the 1 yard line. After multiple Nebraska TFL, Iowa goes to kick a 40 yard field goal to win. Rinse and repeat. — Christian Debban (@Debban46) November 19, 2023

Nebraska got what they deserved. Matt Rhule playing for overtime. And not trying to win in regulation. https://t.co/E3i09v6cKC — Mike Curtis (@bigredshady) November 19, 2023

Hey Nebraska, if you play for the win in regulation, you don’t have to worry about losing in overtime. — Mike Curtis (@bigredshady) November 19, 2023

9 yrs and 3 HC’s later and Nebraska still can’t score in overtime. Amazing https://t.co/C8Q1nZAaez — Travis Husker Fan of Dallas (@Huskers_DTX) November 19, 2023

Nebraska fans at the end of the Maryland game last week: “why are we throwing to the end zone, know your personnel! Kick the field goal!” Nebraska fans at the end of OT this week: “why are we playing for overtime at the end of half/reg, rhule is a coward throw to the end zone” — Aubrey Holdridge (@aubfred27) November 19, 2023

Matt Rhule needs lessons in clock management. That was painful, to lose in overtime when you had the time in regulation to win it. #nebraska — Dantri (@DantriMusic) November 19, 2023

Nebraska still has not scored a single point in an overtime game since Bo Pelini’s last game on Black Friday in 2014 — Jacob Bigelow (@JacobABigelow) November 19, 2023

Matt Rhule spent as many timeouts with a running clock on the final drive as he did without one in overtime. Nebraska fans don't deserve to live way that. — Nick Sabato (@NickSabatoGNN) November 19, 2023

The four phases of tonight's Nebraska football game… 1. Purdy TDs to start the game.

2. Going for it on 4th Down instead of kicking field goal.

3. Bad clock management at end of regulation.

4. No tripping call in overtime. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/KeoEYqZlwI — Marcus Scheer (@marcus_scheer) November 19, 2023

So many monkeys Nebraska could have shed but didn't in those final moments. The overtime skid. The losing streak to Wisconsin (especially in Madison). The bowl drought. Matt Rhule: “Those guys are pretty crushed right now. They’re pretty crushed emotionally." — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) November 19, 2023

Nebraska HC Matt Rhule on his player's emotions after the overtime loss: “These guys are pretty crushed right now; they’re pretty crushed emotionally. But, that’s okay – it shows that they care and it shows that they put a lot into it.” — Luke Mullin (@LjsLuke) November 19, 2023

Wisconsin fends off Nebraska in overtime, so Nebraska (5-6) will be playing for bowl eligibility next week against Iowa. — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) November 19, 2023

Marques Buford Jr., who led Nebraska with 10 tackles at Wisconsin, has tears in his eyes after this overtime loss. What was the locker room like? "Angry. Sad. …They got the best of us tonight." — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) November 19, 2023

Nebraska‘s overtime futility continues. Since 2016 they have now lost seven straight overtime games. They have never scored a point or gotten a first down. They’ve gained nine total yards, counting the minus-6 today. — Henry Cordes (@HenryCordes) November 19, 2023

Nebraska hasn’t scored in overtime since 2014. That’s the tweet. — Barstool ‘Skers (@BarstoolHusker) November 19, 2023

Wisconsin beats Nebraska in overtime. Badgers are bowling, and now the Huskers have to beat Iowa to get bowl eligible. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) November 19, 2023

10 straight losses to Wisconsin. Ten. The last few have been painfully close. It never ends.#Huskers — Jake Sorensen (@937JakeSorensen) November 19, 2023

The game management at the end of the game has to be better. That’s twice. — Jack Mitchell (@JackMitchellLNK) November 19, 2023

Revisionist history. Chubba Purdy ran for 22 yards down to Wisconsin’s 26-yd line. The Huskers had all 3 timeouts remaining with 1:35 left in regulation. NU runs it twice, and calls its 1st TO with 0:20 left. Nebraska played for the tie. It came back to bite in overtime. pic.twitter.com/s4kAnOQbjQ — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) November 19, 2023

Chubba played his heart out tonight. This one is on the coaches. — Barstool ‘Skers (@BarstoolHusker) November 19, 2023

Has Nebraska football ever experienced this many consecutive nightmares (of all kinds) in an opposing stadium? If they couldn't win at Camp Randall tonight, maybe they never will. The place is a house of Husker horrors. — Dirk Chatelain (@dirkchatelain) November 19, 2023

Streak continues. Nebraska hasn't scored in an overtime since 2014. Three different coaches. Untold different players. Same result. — Mike Schaefer (@mikejschaefer) November 19, 2023

Mike Riley bungles time management at the end of 2016 game in Madison. Nebraska loses 23-17 in overtime. Matt Rhule bungles time management at the end of 2023 game in Madison. Nebraska loses 24-17 in overtime. Time is a flat circle. — Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) November 19, 2023

