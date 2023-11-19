Advertisement

Husker fans express frustration at overtime loss at Wisconsin

Evan Bredeson
·6 min read

Nebraska’s losing streak to Wisconsin continued with a 24-17 overtime defeat at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday night. Wisconsin’s win was the tenth straight and improves the Badgers overall record against the Huskers to 13-4.

The Huskers had a chance late in the game to score a game-winning touchdown, but due to suspect clock management down the stretch, Nebraska was forced to settle for a field goal to send the game to overtime.

When asked about the decision to run the clock on their final possession, head coach Matt Rhule said his primary focus was on getting a field goal attempt.

I wanted to make sure we got into field goal range first. I wanted to make sure we had a chance. We were going to take one shot at the end zone. Kinda of a kin to last week. I felt good about the kick. I wanted to make sure he got in range to make the kick. Give them a chance to take a shot at the end zone and go from there. Maybe should have called a timeout earlier to give them two shots at the end zone.

The loss now places Nebraska at 5-6 on the season. The Huskers will close the regular season with its annual Black Friday game against Iowa. Kick-off from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, is set for 11:00 a.m.

You can find social media reactions to Nebraska’s overtime loss below.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire