Husker defensive back transfers to Pittsburgh

A former Nebraska defensive back has announced his transfer destination. Sophomore Tamon Lynum has transferred to Pittsburgh.

In 23 games with the Cornhuskers, he recorded 14 tackles with one sack and two forced fumbles. Lynum was a three-star prospect in the class of 2020.

He originally committed to Nebraska over offers from Kansas, Mayland, and Illinois. The Orlando, Florida native finished his fourth season, although he will have two years of eligibility remaining following his transfer.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire