Husker coaching staff to meet with Arizona pass rusher

The Nebraska coaching staff will be meeting with a talented pass rusher later this week. Keona Wilhite is a three-star pass rusher for Tucson Salpointe Catholic out of Tucson, Arizona.

Wilhite originally committed to Washington but has since decommitted and been released for his National Letter of Intent. The recruit has announced that he is now down to three schools: UCLA, Michigan State, and Nebraska.

As a senior, he recorded 60 tackles, 18.5 for loss, and eight sacks. He was also an AZ Preps all-region first-team and Arizona Republic honorable mention all-state.

Wilhite has already met with UCLA head coach Chip Kelly and Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith. Nebraska is expected to meet with the pass rusher on Friday afternoon.

