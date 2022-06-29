Which Husker coaching change would fans like to forget?

Nebraska has had its fair of head coaching changes that have produced less than stellar results. Athlon Sports has put out a list of the ten most questionable coaching hires in college football history. Which Nebraska coaching hire would you like to forget? Which do you wish, in hindsight, hadn’t happened?

Some of these changes had long-term ramifications not just for the programs directly affected but across all of college football. Keep an eye out for the blue blood program that decided a High School Football was the best possible hire. I have to say that is probably my favorite selection of the whole list.

See below for ten changes Athlon Sports believes are the worst in the sport and see where and how Nebraska ended up on the list.

Kansas Replaces Turner Gill with Charlie Weis

Turner Gill Record at Kansas: 5-19 (1-16) 2 years

Charlie Weis Record at Kansas: 6-22 (1-18) 3 years

Gill was paid a buyout of $6 million to make way for Weis.

Charlie Weis

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Replaces Nick Saban with Bobby Williams

Nick Saban Record at Michigan State: 34-24-1 (23-16-1)

Bobby Willaims Record at Michigan State: 16-17 (6-15)

Saban left after the 1999 season for LSU and the running backs coach Bobby Williams took over. Williams’ best season was 2001 when he went 7-5.

Bobby Williams

(Photo by Danny Moloshok/Getty Images)

Notre Dame Replaces Dan Devine with Gerry Faust

Dan Devine Record at Notre Dame: 53-16-1

Gerry Faust Record at Notre Dame: 30-26-1

The Irish replaced national champion head coach Dan Devine with a high school coach from Ohio. Yes, you read that right. He would never win more than 7 games in his five seasons in South Bend.

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas Replaces Ken Hatfield with Jack Crowe

Ken Hatfield Record at Arkansas: 55-17-1 (36-10)

Jack Crowe Record at Arkansas: 9-15 (6-10)

Hatfield didn’t get along with his Athletic Director so he bolted for Clemson as soon as he got a chance to leave Fayetteville. Crowe would only last two full seasons. He would be fired one game into his third year, after a 10-3 loss to The Citadel.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Replaces Dennis Franchione with Mike Price

Dennis Franchione Record at Alabama: 17-9

Mike Price Record at Alabama: 0-0

Sanctions on the Tide led Franchiione to leave Bama for Texas A&M. Alabama would then hire Washington State coach Mike Price. Price would have his contract rescinded shortly after reports of his personal conduct were reported by the media.

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Tennessee Replaces Phillip Fulmer with Lane Kiffin

Phillip Fulmer Record at Tennessee: 152-52 (96-34)

Lane Kiffin Record at Tennessee: 7-6 (4-4)

Kiffin would leave for USC after one season in Knoxville. When AD Mike Hamilton was asked what he thought of Kiffin’s tenure, he said only “brief.”

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas Replaces Bret Bielema with Chad Morris

Bret Bielema Record at Arkansas: 29-34 (11-29)

Chad Morris Record at Arkansas: 4-18 (0-14)

Bielema was not particularly good at Arkansas. Chad Morris was worse. He was so bad that he’s now coaching High School football in Texas.

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

SMU Replaces Ron Meyer with Bobby Collins

Ron Meyer Record at SMU: 34-32-1 (23-25)

Bobby Collins Record at SMU: 43-14-1 (30-9-1)

I honestly don’t agree with change being on the list, period. This is more about SMU getting the death penalty under Bob Collins but those activities began long before he came to town.

Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska Replaces Frank Solich with Bill Callahan

Frank Solich Record at Nebraska: 58-19 (33-15)

Bill Callahan Record at Nebraska: 27-22 (15-17)

Frank Solich dedicated his life to the Nebraska football program. Instead, he was unanimously replaced with a man who went out of his way to show only indifference toward Nebraska football and its history. Gee, I wonder why the change didn’t work.

Bruce Thorson, US RESSWIRE

Ole Miss Replaces David Cutcliffe with Ed Orgeron

David Cutcliffe Record at Ole Miss: 44-29 (25-23)

Ed Orgeron Record at Ole Miss: 10-25 (3-21)

The records speak for themselves. Orgeron was an absolute mess in Oxford.

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 John Rieger

