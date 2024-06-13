Husker basketball adds two graduate assistants

The Nebraska Cornhusker men’s basketball team has added two graduate assistants for the upcoming season. Head coach Fred Hoiberg announced on Wednesday that Josiah Allick and Triston Simpson will join his staff for the 2024-25 basketball season.

Allick played in 33 games last season, his only season at Nebraska. He averaged 7.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while leading the team in field goal percentage and having a pair of double-doubles.

“We are excited to keep Josiah around our program,” Hoiberg said. “Everyone saw the contributions he made as a player here with his work ethic, selflessness, and leadership abilities. He is an outstanding communicator who relates exceptionally well with people, and his experiences will help our current players as we continue to build a winning culture.”

Simpson returns to Lincoln after spending last season as an assistant at Indian Hills Community College. He spent three years as the starting point guard at South Dakota, where he appeared in 124 games for the Coyotes.

“We are pleased that Triston has joined our staff,” Hoiberg said. “He had a chance to get into coaching at the junior college level and helped Indiana Hills to the national tournament last year. Triston was a multi-year starter at point guard at South Dakota and played professionally for a few years before getting into coaching, and that experience will help him as he continues his adjustment to the coaching ranks.”

The two are both natives of Lincoln, Nebraska, and played for the Lincoln North Stars during their prep careers.

