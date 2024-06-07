Husker All-American signs professional softball contract

A two-time All-American shortstop has signed a professional softball contract. Billie Andrews signed with Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball on Wednesday.

Andrews was one of four rookies added to the 42-player roster for the upcoming season that begins on June 10. She joins the league after an accomplished career in Lincoln.

In 208 games, she hit .347 with 61 home runs and 157 RBIs. Andrews also held a .432 on-base percentage, a .679 slugging percentage, and 1.111 OPS for her Nebraska career.

The two-time All-American is Nebraska’s all-time home run leader. She is also second in extra-base hits, total bases, and slugging percentage.

The upcoming season will begin on June 10 at Wilkins Stadium in Wichita, Kansas.

Billie to the big leagues. Catch her debut with @auprosoftball next week as the 2024 AUX Softball season kicks off! 👏 @billieandrews x #ProBigRed pic.twitter.com/4S0RDto2Ev — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) June 5, 2024

