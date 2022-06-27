Husker’s 2023 recruiting class continues to take shape

Recruiting is an inexact science, and the current state of the Nebraska 2023 recruiting class is a perfect example of that. The Huskers currently have ten commitments to the upcoming class. The three primary recruiting services have very different opinions about how they view these ten commitments. The rankings now are as follows.

Rivals: 30th

On3: 33rd

247Sports: 24th

Five of the ten recruits in the class are in-state, with six of the ten playing on the offensive side of the ball. Also, of the ten commitments across three different services, every recruit listed is a 3-star prospect out of a possible 5-star except for one player in only one service. Lincoln Offensive Lineman Gunnar Gottula is ranked as a 4-star prospect from Rivals.

Regarding Big Ten recruiting class rankings, the Huskers are still trying to crack into the top half of the conference.

Rivals:10th out of 14

On3: 8th out of 14

247Sports: 9th out of 14

Nebraska still has multiple scholarships offers out and waiting to be accepted. The hope is that this class is still taking shape and won’t be ready until signing day, after the season.

Look below at the Nebraska recruiting class of 2023.

Benjamin Brahmer - Tight End - Pierce, NE

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

I am excited to announce I am officially committing to the University of Nebraska. I want to thank God for blessing me. I want to thank Coach Ruud, Coach Beckton, and Coach Frost for believing in me. I would like to thank my parents, grandparents and sisters for their support. pic.twitter.com/oozxpywt8j — Benjamin Brahmer (@BenjaminBrahmer) April 2, 2021

Gunnar Gottula - Offensive Line - Lincoln, NE

Rivals: 4-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Dwight Bootle - Defensive Back - Miami, FL

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Sam Sledge - Offensive Line - Omaha, NE

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Jaidyn Doss - Wide Receiver - Peculiar, MO

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Brock Knutson - Offensive Line - Scottsbluff, NE

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Riley Van Poppel - Defensive Line - Argyle, TX

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 4-Star

Maverick Noonan - Defensive End - Omaha, NE

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

Hayden Moore - Linebacker - Aurora, CO

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

William Watson III - Quarterback - Springfield, MA

Rivals: 3-Star

On3: 3-Star

247Sports: 3-Star

