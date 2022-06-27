Husker’s 2023 recruiting class continues to take shape
Recruiting is an inexact science, and the current state of the Nebraska 2023 recruiting class is a perfect example of that. The Huskers currently have ten commitments to the upcoming class. The three primary recruiting services have very different opinions about how they view these ten commitments. The rankings now are as follows.
Rivals: 30th
On3: 33rd
247Sports: 24th
Five of the ten recruits in the class are in-state, with six of the ten playing on the offensive side of the ball. Also, of the ten commitments across three different services, every recruit listed is a 3-star prospect out of a possible 5-star except for one player in only one service. Lincoln Offensive Lineman Gunnar Gottula is ranked as a 4-star prospect from Rivals.
Regarding Big Ten recruiting class rankings, the Huskers are still trying to crack into the top half of the conference.
Rivals:10th out of 14
On3: 8th out of 14
247Sports: 9th out of 14
Nebraska still has multiple scholarships offers out and waiting to be accepted. The hope is that this class is still taking shape and won’t be ready until signing day, after the season.
Look below at the Nebraska recruiting class of 2023.
Benjamin Brahmer - Tight End - Pierce, NE
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
I am excited to announce I am officially committing to the University of Nebraska. I want to thank God for blessing me. I want to thank Coach Ruud, Coach Beckton, and Coach Frost for believing in me. I would like to thank my parents, grandparents and sisters for their support. pic.twitter.com/oozxpywt8j
— Benjamin Brahmer (@BenjaminBrahmer) April 2, 2021
Gunnar Gottula - Offensive Line - Lincoln, NE
Rivals: 4-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
COMMITTED. #GBR 🌽🔴 pic.twitter.com/HmhuE34yct
— Gunnar Gottula ⁷⁷ (@GottulaGunnar) June 26, 2021
Dwight Bootle - Defensive Back - Miami, FL
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
the good life.🌽@HuskerFBNation
#committed #GBR pic.twitter.com/uWGQzug5QF
— Dwight Bootle II (@BootleII) February 1, 2022
Sam Sledge - Offensive Line - Omaha, NE
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
COMMITTED🌽🏈#GBR pic.twitter.com/xRk7Bcp9aV
— Sam Sledge (@SamSledge1) February 21, 2022
Jaidyn Doss - Wide Receiver - Peculiar, MO
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
#GBR pic.twitter.com/lH5wEq8U7k
— Jaidyn Doss (@JaidynDoss) June 3, 2022
Brock Knutson - Offensive Line - Scottsbluff, NE
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
I’m staying home 🌽🌽🌽@HuskerFBNation @coach_frost @DonovanRaiola @SeanDillonNU @coachwilhite @Bluffs_Football @BarrettRuud #Committed #GBR #Cornfed pic.twitter.com/LcTw9koHgx
— Brock Knutson (@knutson_brock) June 6, 2022
Riley Van Poppel - Defensive Line - Argyle, TX
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 4-Star
COMMITTED. GO BIG RED‼️☠️☠️🌽🌽 @toddrodgers13 @Coach_Lundy @coach_frost @coachdawsgbr @CoachChinander @BryanApplewhite @SeanDillonNU @HuskerFBNation @Nebraska247 @TEP5252 @BHoward_11 pic.twitter.com/oaq10fXAI6
— Riley Van Poppel (@Riley_VanPoppel) June 13, 2022
Maverick Noonan - Defensive End - Omaha, NE
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
COMMITTED TO NEBRASKA‼️☠️🌽☠️ @julieanoonan @DannyNoonan95 pic.twitter.com/5NNujqWJV3
— Maverick Noonan (@MaverickNoonan) June 24, 2022
Hayden Moore - Linebacker - Aurora, CO
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
COMMITTED‼️ #GBR ☠️🌽 ☠️ @HuskerFBNation @coach_frost @BarrettRuud @CoachChinander @SeanDillonNU @RJHSFootball @CoachFilleman pic.twitter.com/qo3JhrZyA9
— Hayden Moore (@HMOORE3405) June 21, 2022
William Watson III - Quarterback - Springfield, MA
Rivals: 3-Star
On3: 3-Star
247Sports: 3-Star
Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!
1
1