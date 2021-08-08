My husband's suicide after Jan. 6 riots was a line-of-duty death. He deserves recognition.

Erin and Jeffrey Smith

The reminders of Jan. 6 are all around me: the empty work shoes, the uniform shirt hanging on the closet door, our dog looking for someone to take him for a walk.

Jan. 6 started like any other day. My husband, Jeffrey Smith, of the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department, got ready for work. I made him breakfast, packed his lunch, kissed him goodbye and told him I would see him when he came home. He waved goodbye, said “I love you,” and I watched him drive away.

Anyone with a police officer, firefighter, or deployed military in their family knows things can go wrong at work anytime. There’s a constant worry their loved one might not come home. I had just gone downstairs to work in our home office when my phone began buzzing nonstop with alerts and texts about what was happening at the U.S. Capitol. Jeffrey let me know he had been assigned to a CDU (Civil Disturbance Unit) and ordered to the Capitol. All I could do was watch and worry about his safety.

I was feeling helpless and scared as I saw the Capitol come under siege. He later texted me an ominous message: “London has Fallen.” We had watched the movie together, he was referencing that they had lost the line, that the rioters had gained the upper hand. The texts went silent. It was an excruciating time.

Jeffrey Smith

Later, I got the text I had been dreading. My husband was on the way to the Police and Fire Clinic because he had been injured. I learned he had been struck in the head with a metal pole after having been brutally attacked. He survived those injuries, but they would ultimately lead to his death.

Jeffrey had been a Metropolitan Police Department officer for more than 12 years. He loved protecting the citizens of Washington, D.C. He loved meeting tourists walking through downtown, talking with them, and telling them where things were located. He often laughed when conveying these stories to me, especially when the buildings tourists were looking for were right behind them. But he would always politely point people in the right direction.

Things changed for Jeffrey on Jan. 6. He became quiet and moody, sometimes testy. He was not happy with the care he received at the Police and Fire Clinic, and he was still in pain. He was waiting for his follow-up appointment. But at that appointment, rather than being cared for, he was ordered back to duty the very next day, Jan. 15. He told me it was the shortest doctor’s appointment he ever had. This time when I packed his lunch and watched him drive away in his beloved Mustang GT, it would be the last time I would see him.

It’s hard losing your husband under any circumstances. I don’t have to spell that out.

Suicide is particularly difficult. Medical experts, including the former chief medical examiner of the District of Columbia, have told me the events of Jan. 6, are the direct cause of Jeffrey’s death.

President Joe Biden acknowledged Jeffrey’s sacrifice at a ceremony this week awarding Congressional Gold Medals to the first responders of Jan. 6. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hugged me and told me she would work to help me.

But in the meantime, my husband is gone and the District of Columbia government, so far, has taken the position that for some reason, because my husband’s injuries were emotional, invisible, he didn’t die in the line of duty. It’s time for the mayor, the Metropolitan Police Department, the D.C. government, and other departments and governments around the country to recognize that silent injuries, these deaths, even when at a police officer’s own hand, are a direct result of the job they have been doing. Their deaths are in the line of duty.

Erin Smith

These officers need to be recognized for the horrors they have seen and protected us from. Their service needs to be respected. Their families should receive the same support and assistance as every other fallen officer’s family. Instead, we have been stigmatized, had our health insurance taken, denied even the courtesy of an official burial.

In this time of great challenge to our nation, we have learned the importance of mental health. We know that mental health can fail, just like physical health. That knowledge should lead to changes in how police officer deaths and injuries are treated. My husband died protecting Congress, the Capitol, and the people of this great country. As the president said on Aug. 5, in the Rose Garden, he died protecting democracy itself .

I know that. Anyone who reads the news knows that. The expert reports say that. It’s time the mayor and the Metropolitan Police Department acknowledge what’s obvious and treat him the same as any other officer who pins on that badge and goes to work to “serve and protect.”

Erin Smith is the widow of Metropolitan Police Department officer Jeffrey Smith.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: My husband's suicide after Jan. 6 riots was a line-of-duty death