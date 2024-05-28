Husband signs new two-year contract at Blackpool

James Husband made 44 appearances for Blackpool last season [Getty Images]

Blackpool defender James Husband has signed a new two-year deal with a club option of an additional year.

The 30-year-old, whose contract was due to expire at the end of next month, was signed from Norwich City during the summer of 2019, initially on loan. The move was made permanent in January 2020.

“I’m delighted to get this deal done. This place feels like home to me now," he told Blackpool's website.

“At this stage of my career and where I am at right now, it is all about enjoying my football as much as I can, because no-one’s career lasts forever."

Husband is Blackpool's longest-serving player in the current squad with 177 appearances.