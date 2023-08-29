'My husband has just been released': NFL wives put human face on roster moves during cut day

In the NFL, turnover is a way of life. However, being unemployed isn’t something that is ever easy, especially when it’s from your dream job. In the case of defensive lineman Isaac Rochell, his time with the Las Vegas Raiders has come to an end on 53-player roster deadline day.

This is usually the time that pundits and drive-time radio sports analysts wax hyperbolic over players who were cut and those kept. But for every single player, there is a family at home and uncertainty ahead.

Rochell’s wife, Allison Kuch, has done an amazing job in captivating a football-mad world with her social media presence. With humor and honesty, she has been a mainstay on what it’s like to support your spouse as they work toward their ultimate dream.

On Tuesday, Rochell and Kuch received bad news. Allison was quick to put some perspective to the news with the following post:

"My husband has just been released from the Las Vegas Raiders," Kuch said on TikTok. "The only thing that makes this more difficult is that I am currently pregnant, and my daughter will be arriving in December."

Allison Kuch delivers perfect NFL roster breakdown

Kuch’s previous post was a thorough and enthralling walkthrough on what players and their families go through on this pivotal day in the league.

Tuesday marks the last day teams could whittle their rosters to 53 players for the impending Week 1 slate of games. Some will go on to practice squads, some may very well get the call from another franchise. And for some, it is the end of the line on what has to be a tremendously trying experience.

Kuch provides what may very well be the most succinct and informative analysis.

"Over the next 72 hours, over 1,000 guys are going to lose their jobs," she explained. "This is known as NFL cut day where every NFL team has to cut their rosters from 90 guys to 53."

Kuch explains that if you are cut, there is a 24-hour waiting period for teams who may want to bring their recently cut player back on a practice squad. After that period, players can decide to join a practice squad if invited. She mentions that doing so is "definitely encouraged" for players holding out hope in joining the official roster.

'May be odds be ever in your favor'

Many thankfully have a great support system, which often comes in the form of humor. Josiah Bronson’s partner Vanessa Herrera jumped on her social media platform two days ago to give us a sense of cut day from their perspective. Bronson was ultimately released by the Miami Dolphins ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

As Herrera mentions, they have been through this process before. Understanding the stress that comes with it has allowed them to infuse the day with levity. To every player in the league and those still trying to catch on, “may the odds be ever in your favor,” as Herrera said.

