Husband of Equestrian Georgie Campbell Posts Emotional Tribute After Her Death: ‘I Love You So, So Much’

Jesse Campbell's tribute comes after Georgie tragically died at age 37 after falling from a horse while competing on Sunday, May 26

Georgie Campbell/Instagram Georgie Campbell

The husband of late equestrian star Georgie Campbell is paying tribute to his beloved wife.

On Thursday, May 30, Jesse Campbell described his wife as a “strong, beautiful, phenomenal woman” in an emotional statement honoring the British event rider following her tragic death last weekend.

Campbell died at age 37 after falling from her horse, Global Quest, while competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England, on Sunday, May 26. Her death was announced the same day in a statement from British Eventing, which governs the equestrian sport of eventing in the country.

“I love you so, so much,” Jesse began his message on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of Georgie smiling on the couple's wedding day in December 2020.

Georgie Campbell/Instagram Campbell died after falling off her horse while competing on May 26

“This is my favorite photo of my beautiful wife. It’s from our wedding day in 2020 and it was the best day ever,” he wrote. “People will talk about G’s smile, and it was incredible — it would make you feel like you were the center of the universe. But what I love about this photo is how it captures her strength. She was a strong, beautiful, phenomenal woman who just loved everything and everyone.”

“Working in the equestrian world is not an easy life; there are a lot of knocks and dark days. But G would navigate this by throwing so much joy and love at every situation,” Jesse shared.

He and Georgie had married in December 2020 and shared a Team Campbell Eventing Instagram account, on which they had posted several times this year about the late equestrian's horse, Global Quest.

In his May 30 post, Jesse added that his wife was always joyous, whether she was “teaching a client in the pouring rain” or with him at home.

“It was just incredible to be at your side and feel this energy,” he continued. “I’m so proud to be your husband. Rest in peace, my beautiful girl.”

Ryan Pierse/Getty Campbell competing in the Cross Country 8/9YO event in England in 2022

Elsewhere in his tribute, Jesse thanked those who have supported him since his wife’s death, including the team at Bicton, along with the public in sharing purple and white ribbons in memory of Campbell.

“Seeing the purple and white ribbons has been amazing,” he wrote. Jesse added to the equestrian community to smile and laugh with each other while out competing this weekend, before signing off with a “💜🤍🕊️.”

Campbell’s husband has posted several photos from their wedding day, along with them training together on Instagram. The pair also frequently posted Campbell’s horse Global Quest prior to her death as they competed together.

Associated Press Campbell pictured at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials in 2018

Campbell died after she “suffered a fatal accident whilst competing” on her horse on May 26, British Eventing annouced in their May 26 statement.

“Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved,” the statement continued.

Campbell's horse, Global Quest, was noted to have “walked back to the stable and is uninjured” after being checked on by veterinarians.

Following her death, members of the equestrian community shared tributes to Georgie, including fellow rider Pippa Funnell and the Bicton Arena. They shared an image with three emojis on it: a white heart and a purple heart floating above a dove carrying an olive branch, on their social media accounts.

“Our thoughts are with Georgie’s family and friends at this devastating time,” Bicton Arena wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

