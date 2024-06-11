Hurzeler 'very cool' but 'can be animated on the touchline'

Bundesliga 2 expert Matthew Karagich says St Pauli supporters "are absolutely devastated" at the possibility of losing their manager Fabian Hurzeler to Brighton.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex's Johnny Cantor, Karagich described the German manager's flexible style that helped them secure a return to the German top flight this season.

"St Pauli is not a club that is drowning in money," he said. "So what has helped is that Hurzeler is good at talent identification and development.

"He is very good at putting confidence in players.

"His flexibility reminds me more of Graham Potter than Roberto de Zerbi because he was quite fixed in what he wanted to do.

"He is very cool. For periods of the game he will just sit on the bench and observe, but then when he is on the touchline he is very animated. He has been known for having spirited discussions with the fourth official too!"

Succeeding De Zerbi, who brought European football to the club for the first time, will be difficult, but Karagich is confident Hurzeler will win the Seagulls fans over.

"St Pauli love him and not just because of the football results," he added. "It is because of the way he has integrated into the community. There was a game where he was suspended and he went in with the ultra group just because he could.

"If he is with a team then he is very much a 'this is my team' guy. The supporters are absolutely devastated at him possibly departing after such a short 18-month spell."

