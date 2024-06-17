Hurzeler 'a very Brighton appointment' but 'is he Premier League quality'?

[BBC]

We asked for your opinions on new Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler, now the youngest ever full-time Premier League boss.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Nick: This is a very "Brighton" appointment and I love the way the club operates by bringing in personnel that the rest of the football community don't have on their radar. We've all seen that bringing in big names doesn't guarantee success and the fans have ultimate trust in Tony Bloom and Paul Barber to deliver what we need.

Zach: I think it's a gamble, but from what I've heard he plays similar football to past managers, so let's hope he is good. He had a good season last year, but is he Premier League quality?

Martin: Hurzeler's tactics may well work in the Premier League, but as always he will need time. Tony Bloom has a lot of faith him in, so let's hope he gets us off to a good start.

Bob: An interesting choice of manager, not a lot of experience in running a frontline team. Paul Barber is seldom wrong with his managerial acquisitions. I hope that he has an impact on the purchase of players that we undoubtedly need to strengthen the squad.

Peter: I'm very much looking forward to finally seeing our new manager in place. From what I have read his style is very similar to De Zerbi, so hopefully there should be little change in style. I'm not bothered about the age thing - that doesn't seem to have been a problem in the Bundesliga!