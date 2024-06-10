Hurzeler 'someone who cares immensely'

[Reuters]

A Fabian Hurzeler side does not just want to beat other teams but "destroy" them, says Bundesliga 2 expert Matthew Karagich.

The German is looking increasingly likely to be Brighton's new manager following the departure of Roberto de Zerbi at the end of last season.

Currently in charge of newly promoted Bundesliga side St Pauli having taken them back to the top-flight for the first time in 13 years, Hurzeler is seen a good fit at the Amex.

"St Pauli are a very strong ball-playing team and that is one thing you will see from his teams - it is all about possessing the ball," Karagich told BBC Radio Sussex.

"You're looking at a team that will try and use its pace to get behind defences and create opportunities. The one thing that you can also add is that he likes his teams to be quite flexible.

"Sometimes they can be reactive, but very rarely is that the case. In most cases they like to dominate the game, be in control and have the foot-on-the-throat mantra. We don't want to just beat you, we want to destroy and that resembles the way he reacts on the touchline. He is very passionate."

Ex-Seagulls boss De Zerbi was known for his full-blooded displays on the touchline and a willingness to speak his mind. According to Karagich, fans could be in for more of the same from Hurzeler.

"When I was in Hannover watching the game against St Pauli, there was a period where I wasn't even watching what was going on on the pitch - I was just watching him," added Karagich.

"It's almost like ballet with the fourth official for about a quarter of the game. But he is someone who cares immensely about what is happening in the game. Some people will say 'oh, he is arrogant', but that is just his personality.

"He wants his teams to be what he is – passionate, caring, dominant, forceful and, more noticeably now, a winner."

