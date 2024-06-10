Hurzeler 'definitely an Albion type of candidate'

[BBC]

Brighton have identified St Pauli boss Fabian Hurzeler as the leading contender to succeed Roberto de Zerbi as their manager.

We asked you whether the 31-year-old, who has only managed the German side in his career to date, is a gamble and what you think of the possible appointment.

Here are some of your replies:

Peter: Like 99% of fans, I had never heard of him before a week or so ago. But having looked at his record it seems clear that he is definitely an 'Albion' type of candidate in that he plays attractive, (and best of all) winning football in the style they have had over the past few years. Tony Bloom and Paul Barber know what they are doing!

Ali: As supporters we have a huge respect for Tony Bloom and Paul Barber to get the right man. It is not in Brighton's DNA to go and get someone on the merry-go-round of old names who are currently out of work. We choose young, innovative and exciting types of talent.

Norman: To quote some famous Match of the Day pundits - if he is good enough he is old enough! Bloom and Barber know what they are doing. As supporters, we trust them.

Martin: With the exception of Sami Hyypia, all the Brighton managers have been good appointments at the appropriate time and I think Hurzeler will be the same. We must remember this is a long-term project, though.

Jon: Bloom loves a gamble, but Herzeler could be a big risk at Premier league level. He might be good, but he is still learning his trade.

Norm: Brighton fans place their full trust in Bloom as he has the club in his heart - unlike the so called 'big six'. His judgement is invariably spot on and we continue to go from strength to strength. Yes, Hurzeler may well be a gamble but in Bloom we have one of the world's best gamblers who bases every decision on his own data analysis system.