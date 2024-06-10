Who is Hurzeler?

[Getty Images]

Fabian Hurzeler is the front runner for the vacant managerial role at Brighton, but who is he?

Hurzeler joined St Pauli in December 2022 and guided them to the Bundesliga 2 title last season by winning 20 out of their 34 matches. Their promotion means they will return to the German top flight for the first time in 13 years.

As a player, he grew up through the Bayern Munich youth ranks and became a midfielder at lower league German clubs, only to cut short his career at 23 to go into coaching.

Shaped by his time at Germany's biggest club, he found a role managing the German Under-20s and Under-18s before becoming assistant coach to Timo Schultz at St Pauli in 2020. He was handed the reins full time following Schultz's dismissal two-and-a-half years later.

Since then, Hurzeler has built a St Pauli side known for its possession-based style, as is now the custom at Amex Stadium. He first led the cult club to a fifth-placed finish during his initial six months in charge before clinching the league by a point last season.

Fiery, frank and compelling, his temperament draws the attention of the officials. Again, spot the similarities with the previous Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi.

If the 31-year-old was to be appointed, he would be the youngest permanent manager since the creation of the Premier League in 1992 - and seven years younger than the squad's senior statesman, James Milner.

Owner Tony Bloom and chief executive Paul Barber have been leading the managerial search, which is now believed to be in its final stages.

The two clubs are in talks over Hurzeler and the Seagulls have already secured a work permit for him.

Is he too young? Would it be too soon? Brighton have consistently proved they know what they are doing.

Do you trust Bloom and Barber's judgement - or would this be too left-field an appointment?

Let us know your thoughts here