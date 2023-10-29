Hurts sparks Eagles over Washington, Dallas rips Rams in NFL

Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 38-31 NFL victory at Washington (Jess Rapfogel)

Jalen Hurts threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns to rally the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles over upset-minded Washington 38-31 on Sunday while Dak Prescott's four-touchdown effort sparked a Dallas victory.

Hurts completed 29-of-38 passes as the visiting Eagles improved to 7-1 while the Commanders fell to 3-5.

Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown became the first player in NFL history with 125 or more reception yards in six consecutive games, making eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

"I'm trying to take advantage of every single opportunity and enjoy the game and have fun," Brown said. "My teammates have been pushing me each and every day in practice. We've been challenging each other.

"Most importantly, we're getting these wins."

Brown said the chemistry he and Hurts have built is a major factor in the Eagles success.

"We're still having them long, uncomfortable talks and still challenging each other to be great each and every day," Brown said. "We come in to work. We're striving to be great. That's what it is."

Washington's Sam Howell, the most sacked NFL quarterback this season, threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns in a losing cause.

The Commanders jumped ahead 14-3 on two early Howell touchdown throws and Joey Slye kicked a team-record 61-yard field goal one second before halftime to give Washington a 17-10 lead.

Brown made his second touchdown catch on a 25-yard pass from Hurts as the Eagles equalized at 17-17 late in the third quarter.

Howell answered with a 7-yard touchdown throw to Logan Thomas, but Hurts connected with uncovered DeVonta Smith on a 38-yard touchdown pass to lift the Eagles level again.

Philadelphia's Reed Blankenship intercepted a Howell pass on the next series to set up an 8-yard Hurts scoring toss to Julio Jones to put the Eagles ahead to stay.

D'Andre Swift added a final 7-yard touchdown run for the Eagles and Howell threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder.

"We didn't start off too hot but we kept fighting," Brown said. "We came back and got the (win). We've got a lot to clean up. We're a much better team than we showed."

At Dallas, Dak Prescott completed 25-of-31 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Cowboys (5-2) over the Los Angeles Rams 43-20 for an 11th straight home triumph.

CeeDee Lamb caught 12 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns while Jake Ferguson and Brandin Cooks also grabbed touchdown passes for Dallas.

"We got into a rhythm," Prescott said. "We came into the game wanting to get the pass offense going. CeeDee looked amazing. All those guys did."

The Cowboys stayed one game behind the Eagles in the NFC East division heading into their meeting next week.

"Excited for that matchup," Prescott said.

- Tagovailoa sparks Miami -

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns to spark the Miami Dolphins (6-2) over visiting New England 31-17. Jaylen Waddle had seven catches for 121 yards and Tyreek Hill had eight reception for 112 yards and each had a touchdown.

Tennessee's Will Lewis threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns and Derek Henry ran 22 times for 101 yards to power Tennessee's 28-23 home triumph over Atlanta.

Brandon McManus kicked four field goals and Trevor Lawrence threw a touchdown pass to lead Jacksonville's 20-10 triumph at rainy Pittsburgh as the Jaguars improved to 6-2.

Greg Zuerlein's 33-yard field goal gave the New York Jets a 13-10 overtime victory over the New York Giants.

Kirk Cousins threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns but was injured in Minnesota's 24-10 victory at Green Bay.

Derek Carr threw for two touchdowns and Taysom Hill ran for two more to lead New Orleans' 38-27 victory at Indianapolis.

Carolina's Eddy Pineiro kicked a 23-yard field goal on the final play to give the previously winless Panthers a 15-13 victory over visiting Houston.

In later games, defending champion Kansas City (6-1) visits snowy Denver while Baltimore (5-2) travels to Arizona, San Francisco (5-2) hosts Cincinnati, Cleveland visits Seattle and Chicago plays at the Los Angeles Chargers.

