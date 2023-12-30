'It hurts not to finish that one': What we learned in Kentucky football's loss to Clemson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brad White provided examples off the top of his head.

Florida in 2021. The Citrus Bowl against Iowa that same season. Missouri last fall.

Three games in which Kentucky's defense was tasked with getting a stop late to seal a victory. Three games in which the Wildcats did just that.

UK had that same opportunity in Friday's Gator Bowl versus Clemson.

After running back Ray Davis' touchdown (and subsequent extra point by Alex Raynor), Kentucky led, 35-30, with 2:39 to go. Clemson began the ensuing possession at its 32-yard line. A turnover on downs would all but ensure a season-ending win for the Wildcats.

But they couldn't get off the field.

The Tigers drove 68 yards in 12 plays, finished by running back Phil Mafah, who scored his fourth rushing touchdown — and third of the fourth quarter — to put his team back on top. Kentucky's offense then returned to the field.

For one play.

Devin Leary was intercepted to cap the 2023 season in frustrating fashion for UK.

White pointed out that if his unit had stymied Clemson on the previous possession, no heroics would have been necessary from the Kentucky offense.

"It's extremely frustrating," said White, who has been UK's defensive coordinator since 2019. "That's a game that you want to finish. And it's a game that we need to finish and we have to finish.

"The offense put us in a position to finish it. ... Those two-minute drives, those are drives that we take pride in and we win. It hurts not to finish that one (today)."

Here are three things we learned from Friday's three-point loss to Clemson in the 2023 season finale:

Kentucky WR Barion Brown flaunts all-purpose ability

Wildcats wide receiver Barion Brown scores a fourth-quarter touchdown against Clemson on Friday during the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida.

Bowl games normally serve as a sendoff for a program’s senior class. For four or five years — sometimes more these days, with many players taking advantage of the eligibility waiver granted by the NCAA amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 — of hard work.

But a sophomore stole the show for Kentucky on Friday.

Wide receiver Barion Brown scored three times, including a 100-yard kickoff return.

"I was just telling my coaches, 'I'm taking it out (of the end zone). I'm not taking a knee. I'm taking it out,'" Brown said. "I saw a hole, hit it, couple of guys tried to chase me, I turned on the jets, (then it was) touchdown, celebration."

His kickoff return was a record setter on multiple fronts: It was the fourth kickoff return TD in Brown’s career, the most in program history; he had been tied with Craig Yeast. It also made Brown the Wildcats’ single-season record holder in the category; he also ran back kicks against Ball State and Louisville, with those two scores putting him alongside Derek Abney (2002). And Friday’s TD was the longest kickoff return for a score in the bowl’s annals, surpassing a 95-yarder by Florida State’s Billy Allen in 1982 versus West Virginia.

"That's great, great. It just would have felt way better with a win," Brown said before apologizing to reporters for being downtrodden and dejected while holding the MVP trophy that goes to the bowl's losing team. "It's a blessing. I'm thankful for it. Just wish it could have come with the 'W.'"

All part of a day’s work for Brown, who finished with 226 all-purpose yards (100 kickoff return, 100 receiving and 26 rushing). He became only the second Wildcat to score three touchdowns by three separate means, joining Don “Dopey” Phelps, who accomplished the feat against Michigan State in 1946.

"Did I do that today?" Brown said, shocked when informed that he had done just that. "I ain't never did that. Never."

QB Devin Leary caps UK career with another up-and-down outing

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary shovels a pass to running back Ray Davis in the first quarter. Leary threw for more than 300 yards against Clemson on Friday in the Gator Bowl, but his three turnovers proved costly.

Leary's last start at Kentucky — 13 games in a one-and-done season after transferring in from N.C. State — was a microcosm of his time as a Wildcat.

There was good, bad and ugly from the sixth-year senior signal caller:

The good: He threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-28 passing (72.4%). It was his third 300-plus-yard performance of the season and the eighth time this fall he had multiple TD passes in a game.

The bad: He overthrew open receivers. Or sometimes just flat-out missed them.

The ugly: He committed three turnovers, with a pair of interceptions and a fumble.

"Well, the last one is what it is. (And) another tip (pass)," said UK coach Mark Stoops, referring to the two interceptions. "The strip-sack fumble was inexcusable. You have to tuck the ball at that point. He had people all around him.

"You try and create and make something happen, but we have to protect the ball on the fumble. You can't do that. Give them all the momentum at that point in time."

Liam Coen understood Stoops' irritation with the fumble.

"I think you can eat that ball and hold on to it, essentially," said Coen, back in his first season as Kentucky's offensive coordinator after serving in the same capacity for the Wildcats during the 2021 campaign. "Once the ball leaves your hands (on a pass), things can happen, right? Who knows what can occur when the ball actually leaves your hands?

"But when you have the ball in your hands, we're trusting them to obviously hold on to it in that situation. You fight and scratch and claw. But we've just got to be a little bit better in that situation."

Despite bowl loss, Wildcats' future appears bright

Kentucky's Barion Brown (7) celebrates after scoring on a 100-yard kickoff return against Clemson in the third quarter. Brown totaled 226 all-purpose yards and was named the Gator Bowl MVP on Friday in Jacksonville, Florida.

No player suits up for a game planning to lose. That’s why, after all, nearly every answer Brown gave reporters afterward — despite his stellar, MVP-winning showing — included references to the game’s result.

“I didn’t even look at it, honestly,” he said, referring to his trophy. “Great. Like, ‘Hooray.’ But, at the end of the day, a win is all that matters.”

While the outcome wasn’t what Brown or Kentucky hoped for, better days could be ahead.

The Wildcats are welcoming a pair of Georgia transfers (quarterback Brock Vandagriff and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson). They’ve signed one of their best recruiting classes of Stoops’ 11-year tenure. They’ve brought in a new receivers coach (Daikiel Shorts) who’s already earned Stoops’ praise. Superstar defensive lineman Deone Walker will be back to anchor the unit.

The list of potential positives goes on and on.

Friday’s game is another.

Clemson had allowed only 20 sacks in 12 regular-season games. And its starting five was intact, not losing anyone to the transfer portal or NFL draft opt-outs. Yet Kentucky notched eight sacks Friday, a season high.

"I think some of the movement was a big thing, some of the simulated pressures," Stoops said. "Putting it all together was going well."

Then there was the offense, which scored five TDs to match a program record for most in a bowl game.

After authoring one of the best efforts in Kentucky’s bowl history, Brown is eager for more. And what could be on tap next season.

“I’ve gotta work,” he said. “Some stuff didn’t go my way this year. I’ve just got to work 10 times harder.”

