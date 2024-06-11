Hurts, Kelce top Year-End Top 50 NFL Player Sales List

PHILADELPHIA - Travis will have to shake this one off…

Jason Kelce, who announced his retirement in March, outsold his brother, whose fame has skyrocketed since he started dating pop megastar Taylor Swift.

The National Football League's Players Association complied the Top 50 Player Sales list for the last 12 months.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts topped the list, followed by former teammate Jason Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Christian McCaffrey.

Other Eagles who made the list include dynamic playmakers DaVonta Smith and A.J. Brown.

The Top 50 Player Sales list, according to the player's association, examines the "verified rankings of all officially licensed NFL player products and merchandise."