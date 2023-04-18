Hurts’ extension means Eagles facing same dilemma as the Cowboys

Reports are Philadelphia just signed their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts, to a deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history. It seems like just yesterday Dak Prescott was inking his own shiny new multi-year deal to remain with the Cowboys. The year was 2021 and Prescott was coming off a season of astronomic highs and abysmal lows. He started the year as the top passer in the NFL before suffering a nasty season-ending compound fracture in Week 5.

After which, seeing firsthand what the offense looked like with a replacement level QB under center, Dallas happily ponied up the cash and made Prescott the highest paid player in franchise history.

It was the dawning of a new era. No longer was Prescott the overachieving fourth round steal. The new contract meant that was in the past and he was now the true franchise quarterback of America’s Team. Expectations changed and the stakes went up.

His status and role changed in Dallas. Now it appears the Eagles are about to face the same transition.

🚨 🚨 🚨 The #Eagles and Jalen Hurts agreed to terms on a 5-year, $255M contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.@AgentNicoleLynn did the deal, which includes $179.304M in guarantees and a no-trade clause. pic.twitter.com/UNzVumGgoA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023

Hurts, an MVP candidate before a Week 14 injury derailed his campaign, was the breakout story of 2022. Entering the last year on his rookie deal in 2023, the question wasn’t if he would be re-signed, but rather when.

The Eagles answered that on April 17, signing Hurts to a five-year contract and subsequently pushing the franchise into a situation that’s all-too familiar to the Cowboys.

The Cowboys parallels

Once upon a time, Prescott entered the NFL as a dual-threat weapon. The former Mississippi State passer was also a proven rusher. And while he didn’t have mind-blowing athleticism, he was built tough and perfectly capable of tucking and running for the tough yards.

His first four seasons in the NFL, Prescott averaged 60 runs per season. It was what made him special so why wouldn’t the Cowboys use all the tools in his arsenal?

But Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury was a painful (in more ways than one) reminder of the risks a mobile QB assumes, and how when the paycheck goes up, so do the stakes.

Dallas cratered without Prescott at the helm in 2020. They loved what he brought to the offense as a runner but the rewards didn’t quite live up the risks. They subsequently pulled back on the reins and refrained from running their QB outside of high-leverage game situations.

The Eagles are facing a similar situation. By most accounts, Hurts is a runner, first and foremost. He was on pace to break the NFL record for QB rushing attempts in a single season before his injury (he was on pace for 187 carries) and still finished 2022 with the second most all-time (165 to Lamar Jackson’s 176 in 2019).

But as every team with a running QB knows, running the ball carries risk and every year the risk grows. Dallas realized it wasn’t worth the risk. As such, Prescott hasn’t exceeded 48 regular season attempts once over the past three years.

The stakes rise with the paycheck

Quarterback is arguably the most important position in professional sports. It gets paid enormous sums because the impact of the position is that significant.

When a QB on a rookie deal gets hurt, the roster is theoretically deep enough to digest the loss in some regards. Money is spent elsewhere on the roster, indicating it’s a deeper overall team.

When a franchise QB (who’s getting market-setting money) gets hurt, the loss is felt significantly more. He takes up a larger proportion of the cap so the roster is inherently shallower in talent.

As long as the QB is healthy, the money is well spent. But the stakes are now higher and an injury is likely to be more catastrophic.

Will the Eagles feel compelled to do what Dallas did with Prescott? If they do they will be taking away Hurts’ primary identity. Yet, if they don’t adjust, they will be taking a massive gamble. It’s a catch-22 in many ways and it’s something the Eagles will have to figure out.

Welcome to the club, Philly.

