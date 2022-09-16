Hurting Justin Herbert leads Chargers on late touchdown drive

The Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert was hammered to the turf in the fourth quarter by Mike Danna of the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

The Bolts’ great quarterback remained on the ground for minutes before gingerly leaving the field.

Chase Daniel came on for one play — mandatory — before Herbert returned in obvious pain.

The Chargers’ quarterback gutted it out and directed a 73-yard touchdown drive over 9 plays

He could have run for a first down on this play but wasn’t able to do anything but throw the ball away.

Why is he still in the game? pic.twitter.com/Ptw2Jo3bfF — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 16, 2022

Done, right? Not quite.

The quarterback found DeAndre Carter on the next play with a strike behind double coverage.

He then hit Joshua Palmer on fourth down for a 7-yard touchdown pass to bring the Chargers within 27-24 after the PAT. The Chargers were 4-for-4 on fourth down in the loss.

That was as close as they could get but Herbert continues to wow, throwing those strikes while in huge pain.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire