"It hurt. I'll be honest": Fans booed Andrew Luck after his retirement was reported in the middle of the Colts-Bears game

News of Andrew Luck's retirement rocked the NFL world on Saturday night. The fact that it happened, mid-game, made for a bizarre experience, and one that eventually made fans hostile:

Fans, seemingly, are booing Andrew Luck as he walks off the field. Tons of cameras following him. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) August 25, 2019

Colts fans are booing Andrew Luck 😳 pic.twitter.com/k5JsXSYcBG — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 25, 2019

#Colts QB Andrew Luck is booed as he leaves the field. pic.twitter.com/5Wr38cM7Js — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) August 25, 2019

Not a great look, Indy! Maybe don't boo the guy who has broken half the bones in his body for your football team, I don't know. Luck's response to the noise was predictably heartbreaking:

Andrew Luck on being booed: "It hurt. I'll be honest. It hurt." https://t.co/NyJi1X2L47 — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) August 25, 2019

Bears tight end Trey Burton – among many others – was quick to call them out:

I was on the field when this happened. These fans are so sad for doing this. Y'all have no clue how injuries affect players. Not everyone recovers the same... https://t.co/suQpSqi8bE — Trey Burton (@TreyBurton8) August 25, 2019

