"It hurt. I'll be honest": Fans booed Andrew Luck after his retirement was reported in the middle of the Colts-Bears game

News of Andrew Luck's retirement rocked the NFL world on Saturday night. The fact that it happened, mid-game, made for a bizarre experience, and one that eventually made fans hostile:

Not a great look, Indy! Maybe don't boo the guy who has broken half the bones in his body for your football team, I don't know. Luck's response to the noise was predictably heartbreaking:

Bears tight end Trey Burton – among many others – was quick to call them out: 

