Hurst's double-double, VanderWal's career day power UND women's basketball to 64-56 win over Eastern Michigan

Dec. 3—GRAND FORKS — UND women's basketball grabbed its third win of the season Sunday with a 64-56 win over Eastern Michigan.

It's also the Hawks' first win against a Division I opponent this year.

UND forced 16 turnovers and led by as many as 20 points in the win. Eastern Michigan guard Olivia Smith dropped 21 points, but UND held the other four starters to under nine points.

Kiyah Hurst recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Kiera Pemberton, in her third start of the year, added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Miranda VanderWal had a career game. She scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 31 minutes, all career highs.

Here are five takeaways from UND's third win of the season. The Hawks travel to Eastern Illinois Thursday for a noon game.

Wins have been difficult to come by for the Hawks so far this year. Coach Mallory Bernhard said the team has been feeling the difficulty and beating Eastern Michigan at home is a boost for them.

"We needed it," she said. "It's been a challenging season with just so much new people and new faces and trying to get this team to work cohesively. I said this before the season started that we had an incredibly difficult schedule, and I think we're seeing that. We've seen that leading up to this, but today was big for us. Because, yes, we do need to get a little bit of confidence, especially without Kacie (Borowicz) in the lineup right now. You got to feel a little bit of the work is paying off, and we got that today, which is promising."

With Borowicz still sidelined with an ankle injury, Hurst again stepped up and led the Hawks' offense in scoring and rebounds.

Pemberton proved again why she deserves playing time as a freshman. She was 5-for-9 from the floor in 28 minutes.

"It's really fun to play with those guys. They bring a lot of energy and creativity to the floor," VanderWal said. "The ability that she has to finish around the rim is great, and I know that she'll be there to get a rebound."

VanderWal's continued improvement helped her record career-highs Sunday.

"I've been working on my outside shot a little bit. I know my teammates were yelling at me to shoot the ball a little bit today," she said. "It's coming. I feel like just getting stronger in the weight room has really helped me on the court, especially today with those strong physical posts we face."

Pemberton is a physical, gritty player, just the type Bernhard said she wanted in a UND uniform. Pemberton showed once again Sunday that she's unafraid to take contact in the paint.

Her edge helped UND score 26 points in the paint.

But the person the Hawks' needed to step up most was VanderWal. Bernhard said she's proved in practice she has the physicality necessary to be the starting center, but it hadn't translated to games.

That changed Sunday.

"She was strong inside. She had some post ups where she was willing to get great position and drop step, drop her shoulder a little bit, get a good physical post move," Bernhard said. "Just saw a new intensity out of her. Miranda shows us that. I thought she had a phenomenal summer and showed that this is what she's capable of.

"This week, we said, 'We need you in a big way.' Eastern Michigan has some big players, and we're going to need her to step up. And she did. Now the challenge is to continue and build off of it."

The Hawks also grabbed 18 offensive boards. VanderWal led the team with five, matching her season total.

"I jokingly said this week we need to get like 18 O-boards. For our game goal, I actually put 14, so I guess I should stick with my higher standard," Bernhard said. "Crashing the boards was huge for us. We knew having to play against a zone that there's opportunities to go get a lot of boards. We also know that we're not exactly the best shooting team, so there's opportunities to go get them."

The Hawks took a 20-point lead in the third quarter. Hurst and Jayla Owen each drained two three-pointers in the quarter. They both finished with three triples on the day.

That explosion showed what UND is capable of when things are clicking on both sides of the ball.

The fourth quarter was a different story. Eastern Michigan outscored UND 16-8, and the Hawks had a four-minute scoring drought.

Bernhard said the change of pace in the fourth quarter was a coaching decision.

"I think some of it is on me for sure," she said. "I'm telling our team that we need to not press quite as much, maybe be a little bit more patient. And, in a way, that got us more stagnant. Some of the looks that we had early, were just make a simple pass, get a reversal, find that middle and get a cut. I'm saying be a little bit more patient, but we're not quite getting the ball moving the way it was. We're not quite getting the off ball cuts. So it's probably more on me than anything that our team got stagnant."

Regardless of the ending, UND's play early in the game still helped them grab a win.

Borowicz's injury forced Bernhard to change the starting lineup once more.

But the revolving lineup isn't going anywhere. Bernhard is making starting decisions based on practice because she has a relatively young, inexperienced team.

"I think that we're going to be the most difficult team to predict starting lineup from game to game," she said. "I've told our team that I don't even really care what you did in the last game. I care what you do in the practices leading up to the next one.

"This is a team that needs to continue to improve, and we're going to do that in practice, not in games. I want to see who's going to show up every single day and give me everything and that's who's going to get the start. Of course there'll be a little bit of a lineup change based on scout, but there's no spots reserved."