Hurston Waldrep called up to the big leagues, slated for big league debut

Jun. 8—THOMASVILLE — It was big news in South Georgia when Thomasville native and former Bulldog Hurston Waldrep was called up Saturday to the Atlanta Braves AA affiliate in Mississippi to Gwinnett, the Braves AAA team. Now, after just one game in AAA, the Braves are giving Waldrep a shot at the majors.

Waldrep has been called up to the big leagues and is slated to make his Big league debut against the Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. A dream come true for a pitcher who was once a wide eyed ball player daydreaming about playing for his favorite baseball team.

"Really just happy to be here. Happy to be around these guys," Waldrep said during a press conference in the Braves locker room. "Just ready to learn and take it all in."

Waldrep's stay in Atlanta could be temporary or extended. It all depends.

The reason he was called up in the first place it to provide extra days off for the Braves rotation of starting pitchers like Chris Sale, Charlie Morton and Reynaldo Lopez. The Braves have had to dig deep to help their bullpen. Ace Spencer Strider is out for the season and AJ Smith-Shawver is on the 15 day IL with a grade two oblique strain.

But, if Waldrep performs well, he could find himself as a key piece of Atlanta's group of starting pitchers.

Waldrep has had a stellar season in the minors. In Mississippi, he got off to a rough start in his first two games, but showed grit as he bounced back and tore up the Southern League. His one game with the Stripers was something to behold as he went six innings, allowed five hits and struck out 11.

Waldrep's debut will certainly have a lot of eyes on it as he takes the mound against the Nationals. He will leave it all on the bump trying to prove that he belongs in Major League Baseball. Many are very excited to see Waldrep's famed splitter and how it fairs against the likes of Luis Garcia Jr., the Nats best hitter, and Eddie Rosario, a former Brave.