Hurry up, Saquon: Giants lose running back Wayne Gallman to concussion

Wayne Gallman didn't last long in Week 5. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New York Giants need Saquon Barkely to get back on the field as soon as possible. The team lost another running back Sunday after Wayne Gallman was ruled out due to a concussion.

The 25-year-old Gallman was filling in for the injured Barkley, who went down during the Giants’ Week 3 game. Gallman put up solid numbers last week, picking up 63 rushing yards, 55 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

Gallman didn’t have the opportunity to build on those numbers this week. He left Sunday’s game after just two carries. Gallman gained 14 yards.

It’s unclear when Gallman will be able to return. He could pass all concussion tests during the week and be cleared to play in Week 6. But if Gallman can’t go, that could put more pressure on Barkley to get back on the field.

Barkley, 22, was initially expected to be out up to eight weeks due to the injury. To everyone’s surprise, Barkley was able to do some drills after missing just one game. Barkley was not cleared to play in Week 5, but there are rumblings he could try to get back in Week 6.

Both Barkley and Gallman will have to recover quickly if they are hoping to play in the Giants’ next game. The Giants will take on the New England Patriots on Thursday in Week 6.

