Hurricanes working on adapting to up-tempo offense after defensive issues against UNC

The Tar Heels gave the Hurricanes fits during Miami’s 41-31 loss last weekend as UM struggled to adjust to UNC’s up-tempo offense.

The Hurricanes anticipate their next opponent, Clemson, and other teams will try to replicate what North Carolina did successfully on offense, so they are trying to pre-empt future opponents by having the defense work on up-tempo offense in practice.

“I feel like they watched the game, so I feel like they will try to do what North Carolina did to us,” cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. said.

UNC’s up-tempo attack particularly hurt Miami on running plays late in the game, coach Mario Cristobal said. The Tar Heels racked up 235 rushing yards, including 197 from running back Omarion Hampton. They had 508 total yards.

“I think the tempo got us,” Cristobal said. “Got to be honest with that. You saw that on tape. I think they run the ball really hard, and they run it well. They blocked us well. They ran through some of our tackles. We did not play a caliber of defense — especially rush defense — that we’ve been capable of showing, that we have done.”

The fast-paced Tar Heels offense wore down the Hurricanes’ defense, and UM found itself running out of players who were not tired. Cristobal said conditioning was a factor as the game went on.

“When we started getting tired, we started coming out of gaps, we started missing tackles and things like that and it led to some big plays,” defensive coordinator Lance Guidry said. “They did a good job of really, after a couple turnovers, really going fast on us.”

To try to combat future opponents, Guidry said the plan was to add more fast-tempo periods in practice, and players think that will help.

“The best thing you can do is practice it, and that’s what we’ve been doing a great job of this week is practicing going against tempo,” linebacker K.J. Cloyd said. “UNC is a great football team. They did a great job at taking advantage of using their tempo against our defense.”

Miami will also need to make sure it has the depth to substitute fresh players in if opposing teams start to wear out the defense again. Guidry said the Hurricanes “got a little thin” toward the end of their loss last weekend because the Tar Heels kept moving quickly.

“As long as they have a little bit of success, they’ll keep doing it to you,” Guidry said. “At times, we did stop them, but we didn’t stop them enough. I think we ran out of numbers a little bit at the end, especially with Nyjalik (Kelly) going down in the game. We just got a little thin. So we’ll work on it this week. We’ll work on more tempo periods and go against our offense. We do it every week, but we only go four plays. We don’t do multiple multiple plays, so we’ll have to do that this week with our scouts because we’ll get it again.”

Guidry said that he expects Clemson will throw a lot of up-tempo offense at Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night, so he plans to change up the defensive looks from what he used against UNC.

“They’ll try to do what North Carolina did,” Guidry said. “They’ve had two weeks to prepare for us, so we’ve got to do a good job of changing up some things so that for two weeks, what they’ve been working on, they may not see.”