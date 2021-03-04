Hurricanes vs. Red Wings live blog: Will Teuvo Teravainen make his return tonight?

Chip Alexander
·3 min read
The Hurricanes host the Red Wings in a 7 p.m. game at PNC Arena. Check back here later for live updates from the game.

The Hurricanes’ lineup could have a different look Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings. No. 86 might be back in it.

Forward Teuvo Teravainen, who has missed the past seven games with a concussion, was at the morning skate Thursday and on Sebastian Aho’s line with Svechnikov.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said on the media call Thursday morning that he was “hoping” Teravainen would be able to go against the Red Wings but added it would be a game-time decision. Teravainen last played Feb. 19 against Chicago, when he took a big hit from the Blackhawks’ Nikita Zadorov, a 6-6, 235-pound defenseman, along the boards,

Alex Nedeljkovic will be the starting goalie, Brind’Amour said. Nedeljkovic had a career-high 44 saves Monday in a win over Florida.

Defenseman Jake Gardiner, who has been out four games with an upper-body injury, participated in the skate but will not play, Brind’Amour said.

Teravainen’s return would make a scratch of rookie forward Steven Lorentz, who scored his first NHL goal and had it be the game-winner Tuesday in the 4-2 victory over Nashville.

Also at the skate Thursday was goalie Petr Mrazek, who appears closer to returning to the lineup. Mrazek has missed 17 games while recovering from thumb surgery.

“It’s kind of up to him to let us know when he feels like he can play,” Brind’Amour said. “He’s practicing pretty well. He has to be confident in his ability.”

Brotherly battles

It should be a big night for the brothers Svechnikov.

And just another night for the Staal brothers.

Andrei Svechnikov of the Hurricanes will finally see his older brother, Evgeny, on an opposing hockey team as the Canes host the Red Wings. That would be a first and both are amped-up about it -- and having their parents watching in Russia.

“I talked to them all day yesterday,” Andrei Svechnikov said Thursday morning. “I’m very proud of my parents because of the way they raised me and my brother. They should be excited.”

The Canes’ Jordan Staal has experience in facing off against his brothers -- Marc, a defenseman with the Wings, and Buffalo Sabres center Eric Staal, the former Canes captain. There have been many battles through the years.

“He’s kind of gotten used to it, because they’ve been in the league for so long,” Svechnikov said. “But it’s always exciting, especially when you play for the first time. I think it’s a special day for us.”

Evgeny Svechnikov has gotten a chance to play the past three games, scoring twice. The Wings (7-15-3) were beaten 4-1 by the Columbus Blue Jackets in their last game and coach Jeff Bashill on Wednesday would not confirm his lineup for the Canes, leaving Svechnikov’s playing status somewhat in doubt.

Detroit at Carolina

When: 7 p.m., Thursday

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh

Watch: FSCR

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Detroit		+250+2.5O 5.5
Carolina		-304-2.5U 5.5
Game Info

