Hurricanes visit the Blackhawks after Guentzel's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (51-22-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (23-51-5, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Hurricanes -200, Blackhawks +165; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jake Guentzel's two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Hurricanes' 5-2 win.

Chicago is 23-51-5 overall and 16-20-4 at home. The Blackhawks have a 6-21-1 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Carolina is 51-22-7 overall and 24-12-3 in road games. The Hurricanes have a +67 scoring differential, with 270 total goals scored and 203 allowed.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won 6-3 in the previous matchup. Guentzel led the Hurricanes with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Foligno has 17 goals and 20 assists for the Blackhawks. Philipp Kurashev has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Guentzel has 30 goals and 46 assists for the Hurricanes. Jaccob Slavin has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, four penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Nick Foligno: day to day (personal), Reese Johnson: day to day (concussion).

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.