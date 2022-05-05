Hurricanes troll Bruins on Twitter with penalty box photo after Game 2 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Carolina Hurricanes' social media team is not afraid to have a little fun with opponents on Twitter -- just ask Brad Marchand -- and they did it again after beating the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series Wednesday night.

The Hurricanes took a 2-0 series lead with a convincing 5-2 victory at PNC Arena, and they trolled the Bruins shortly after the final buzzer by making a Dunkin Donuts joke.

Four sad dudes in Bruins sweaters



PNC Arena penalty box or a Dunkin Donuts in Boston tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/YWStrtxltM — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 5, 2022

It was fitting the Hurricanes chose a picture of Bruins players in the penalty box because special teams played a large factor in the outcome of Game 2.

Bruins d-man Hampus Lindholm leaves Game 2 after taking massive hit

The Bruins racked up 28 penalty minutes, compared with 18 for the Hurricanes. Carolina took advantage of its opportunities with the man advantage by scoring two power-play goals, including a 5-on-3 tally. Boston scored on only one of its five power plays.

Physicality was a central theme in Wednesday night's game, and that intensity isn't likely to subside one bit when the series shifts to Boston for Game 3 at TD Garden on Friday night.