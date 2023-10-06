Hurricanes taking Georgia Tech seriously despite Yellow Jackets’ struggles, upset loss last week

Georgia Tech was more than a three-touchdown favorite for its home game against Bowling Green.

The Yellow Jackets quickly went up 14-0 against what appeared to be an overmatched MAC team, but the Falcons went on to score 38 unanswered points en route to a 38-27 upset.

Georgia Tech’s loss shows how crucial it is for teams to stay locked in against foes many would consider inferior. No. 17 Miami (4-0) has that task this week as the Hurricanes host the Yellow Jackets (2-3) in their ACC opener Saturday night at 8 p.m.

“What happened to them last week is every coach’s fear,” UM offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson said. “You go into games where you’re favored and you hope that kids respect opponents, and you hope that kids go out and play. And you look across the nation … not all the time does the favorite win every time, right? It happens every week that teams don’t respect their opponents the way that the coaches preach that they should respect them, and the other team comes out and they get things going, they get you on your heels, and then you’re fighting.”

The Hurricanes learned that lesson last year. After starting slowly against Southern Miss but pulling out a win, Miami fell behind Middle Tennessee State and suffered an embarrassing home loss. That does not seem to be an issue this season, as the Hurricanes handled their business efficiently against their one FCS opponent and two Group of Five opponents so far this year.

Georgia Tech is a 20-point underdog this week, but the Hurricanes are taking them seriously regardless of what other people think.

“Everybody else on the outside can have their own opinions on that, but from us, on the inside, we respect this team,” Miami cornerback Jaden Davis said. “This team is a high-powered offense. … The Bowling Green game is not a great example of how good they are, and I feel like they’re going to play way better on Saturday at 8 o’clock.”

The Yellow Jackets made a big change following their loss to Bowling Green, demoting defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker to safeties coach and promoted Kevin Sherrer from co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach to the sole defensive coordinator.

Georgia Tech needs the improvement, as it currently sits 105th nationally in scoring defense and second-to-last in run defense.

Although the Hurricanes do not expect the Yellow Jackets to completely change their defense in one week, it does throw a wrench in their preparations as they try to learn what the new coordinator’s tendencies are.

“It definitely changes things because there’s elements of unknown,” Dawson said. “I don’t know much about the guy that they just hired other than just researching him over the past couple days. I’m sure they’re not doing that to keep everything exactly the same. … I’m sure there’s going to be some changes. How much they can change in a week, I don’t know. I would doubt that it would be wholesale change. It’d probably be little things here and there, I would guess.”

The Yellow Jackets do not need to change their offense, though. They enter Saturday’s game with the No. 17 passing offense in the nation. Haynes King, who transferred from Texas A&M, has gotten off to a hot start with his new team. He has thrown for 1,480 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Georgia Tech is currently ranked 17th in the nation in passing offense.

“I respect their offense a lot,” Davis said. “They’re one of the better offenses we’ve played the whole season. They’re really explosive, so we have to be on our P’s and Q’s.”

The Yellow Jackets’ quality offense is good enough to make this week’s game a battle, so the Hurricanes are making sure they do not take their first ACC opponent lightly.

“I know they had a tough game this past weekend,” UM coach Mario Cristobal said. “But it’s not a reflection of what they are as a team and how we feel about them. That’s certainly a team that deserves the respect because of the teams that they have beaten head-to-head. Last year they beat Duke and North Carolina and Pittsburgh, and this year against an excellent Wake Forest team.”