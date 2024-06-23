Hurricanes stay hot on recruiting trail, landing Miami Central linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin

The Miami Hurricanes kept their recruiting winning streak going Sunday afternoon, landing their second prospect from South Florida powerhouse Miami Central in the past week.

Linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin announced his UM pledge Sunday on social media. His commitment comes three days after his teammate, four-star safety Amari Wallace, committed to the hometown Hurricanes. Marcelin is the fourth player to commit to Miami in the last week.

“1,000 (percent) committed,” Marcelin wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I’m staying home.”

Marcelin chose Miami over offers from Louisville, Penn State and Pittsburgh, among others. He is rated a three-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings, and he is listed as the No. 47 linebacker and No. 450 player in the 2025 class.

Marcelin, a team captain, led the Rockets with 109 tackles and was second on the team with 19 tackles for loss last season. He had 12 sacks and forced two fumbles.

A Miami source called the Rockets standout a “tackling machine,” and touted Marcelin’s football intelligence. Marcelin did not have an interception and had one pass deflection last year, according to MaxPreps, but the source said Marcelin had improved in coverage this spring.

Marcelin is the second linebacker in the Hurricanes’ 2025 class, joining four-star prospect Elijah Melendez.

UM has had success recruiting Miami Central in recent years. Former Central star Rueben Bain Jr. had a breakout freshman year in 2023, and former Rockets linebacker Wesley Bissainthe has started 13 games in his first two years at Miami.