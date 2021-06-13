The Hurricanes have signed a free agent defenseman to a two-way contract

The Carolina Hurricanes have already started to tinker with their roster this offseason, adding to the mix a veteran defender who’s most recently played in Europe.

In a release Sunday afternoon, Canes GM Don Waddell announced the team has signed rangy defenseman Eric Gelinas to a one-year, two-way deal with $750,000 at the NHL level, and $100,000 at the AHL level. The contract includes $125,000 in guaranteed money.

“Eric is a veteran defenseman with NHL experience,” Waddell said in a news release. “He had a strong season in a leadership role in Sweden last year, and adding him helps solidify our defensive depth.”

Gelinas, 30, had 34 points, including 26 assists, in 46 games last season with Rögle BK of the Swedish Hockey League in 2020-21, which was good for fourth among all SHL defenders. His plus-22 rating was second overall in the league. His past two years have also included a stop in the Russian-based KHL.

Gelinas has 55 points in 189 career NHL games with New Jersey and Colorado from 2013-17, most recently playing for the Avalanche. He’s also played 236 AHL games. During his rookie season in the AHL in 2011-12, he led the league in goals by a defenseman with 16.

A second-round pick in the 2009 NHL Draft by New Jersey, Gelinas skated for three teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before turning pro, scoring 133 points in 244 games. In his final junior stop in Saint John, New Brunswick, Gelinas helped the Sea Dogs capture the league title and the Memorial Cup.

The Canes, meanwhile, were thin on defense during the playoffs this past season after suffering a few key injuries. Jaccod Slavin was the team’s biggest absence, and at times the Canes used Maxime Lajoie and Jake Gardner to spell Slavin.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the Canes’ blue line moving forward. Offensive defenseman Dougie Hamilton is a pending unrestricted free agent, as is Jani Hakanpaa, whom the Hurricanes acquired midseason from the Ducks. Jake Bean is hitting his restricted free agency offseason, as is Lajoie. Both of those defenders make less than $1 million.

Slavin, Brady Skjei and Brett Pesce are the team’s cornerstone defenders of the near future, each locked up through 2023-24. Gardner is under contract for two more years at a hefty $4.05 million, and could be a candidate for a trade or a buyout this offseason after being used sparingly in 2020-21.