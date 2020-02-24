Hurricanes send package featuring Haula to Panthers for Trocheck

While the Hurricanes and Panthers pursue playoff spots, the two teams decided to be trade partners on Monday.

Florida sent the 26-year-old center to Carolina in exchange for Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, Chase Priskie, and Eetu Luostarinen

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Vincent brings elements of skill and competitiveness that fit the mold of the style we want to play,” said Hurricanes GM Don Waddell. “He’s a right-handed center who is excellent in the face-off circle. With two years left on his contract after this one, this fills a need for our roster for this year and moving forward.”

The move now gives the Hurricanes Trocheck, who has two more seasons on a contract that carries a $4.75M salary cap hit, Sebastian Aho, and Jordan Staal as their three big centers. That’s a strong threesome down the middle for a team that has eyes on doing more than just finding their way back into the postseason.

Haula, who has 12 goals and 22 points in 41 games this season, can be an unrestricted free agent this summer. He’s shooting 15.4% this season, higher than his average of 12.9%. Will a third team in two seasons kickstart him offensively after netting 29 goals with Vegas two years ago?

On the flip side, this is a moving by the Hurricanes where they see plenty of upside in Trocheck. They wanted to add a player with term and got one. Trocheck is shooting 7.8% this season, well-below his 10% average, which could mean the goals will come in Raleigh.

“Today we acquired players with depth, versatility, and playoff experience,” said Panthers GM Dale Tallon. “Haula and Wallmark give us more depth in the forward line and more options for our coaches as we continue our quest to make the playoffs this season.”

“It’s always a tough decision to part with one of our core young men. Vincent is a quality person and we thank him for his excellent work ethic and play and passion for the game. This deal helps us in the present and in the future as we strengthen our depth chart.”

Story continues

Florida has lost nine of their last 13 games and sit two points behind the Maple Leafs for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division and four points behind the Hurricanes for the final wild card. Is this Tallon’s attempt at waking up his team?

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.