Hurricanes-Islanders Game 3 update: New goalie among lineup changes for Isles

Other than Jordan Martinook’s sneak-attack goal from behind the net that ended up being the game-winning goal for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2, it’s hard to argue that goaltending has been the problem for the New York Islanders. But when you give up five unanswered goals to fall behind 2-0, something has to give.

So exit Semyon Varlamov and enter Ilya Sorokin for Thursday’s Game 3 at UBS Arena on Long Island, after Varlamov allowed seven goals on 64 shots in the first two games.

Sorokin, who played all six games of the first-round series between the Hurricanes and Islanders last year, started twice as many games as Varlamov during the regular season, even if Varlamov had better underlying stats. But Varlamov carried the Islanders down the stretch, starting seven of the final 11 games and posting wins in six of them, and got the nod to start the postseason.

Carolina right wing Stefan Noesen (23) watches as the shot by Evgeny Kuznetsov prepares to go past New York goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) to score in the first period of the Hurricanes game against the Islanders in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, April 20, 2024.

“Varly’s a team guy. So is Ilya,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said Thursday morning. “They’re very important pieces of my team. It’s funny because my dad sent me a text this morning about my days in Montreal when (goalie coach) Francois Allaire made an analogy. He said Brian Hayward, who was my partner at the time, he was a Cadillac. He was comfortable. I was the Ferrari. Could be a little more bumpy and all this. Today we’re going with the Ferrari. We had the Cadillac the first two games, and we’re going with the Ferrari.”

The Islanders’ Matt Martin is a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury. He played sparingly on the fourth line Monday but was on the ice for the final-minute shenanigans and one of several players escorted off the ice after tussling with Carolina’s Stefan Noesen. Martin has played in 81 straight playoff games for the Islanders. Ruslan Iskhakov would replace him.

“If (Iskhakov) plays, I’ll be curious to see how he does,” Roy said. “Like everyone else, I guess.”

Hudson Fasching, who played in Game 1, will replace Simon Holmstrom in the lineup as well.

For the Hurricanes, Tony DeAngelo draws in for the injured Brett Pesce (“lower body”) and will fill Pesce’s spot alongside Brady Skjei on the second pairing.

The Hurricanes also recalled Ronan Seeley from Chicago (AHL) for more defensive depth, with Dylan Coghlan and newly arrived rookie Scott Morrow currently the next men up on the blue line. Jesper Fast (neck) did not travel to New York with the team.

Hurricanes’ Brett Pesce expected to miss remainder of playoff series against Islanders

Load management

Frederik Andersen will start Game 3, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said, which is no surprise given his performance in Games 1 and 2. But it is the first time all season he has started three consecutive games, and even with the extra day off between Game 2 and Game 3, the Hurricanes are monitoring his workload — but not concerned about it.

Carolina goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) makes the save on the shot by New York defenseman Noah Dobson (8) during the third period of the Hurricanes 3-1 victory over the Islanders in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, April 20, 2024.

“It’s definitely wait-and-see how this goes moving on,” Brind’Amour said. “It’s pretty much how we do it anyway. Get through one game and see where we’re at. But, yeah, that’s a consideration.”

With the short turnaround to a 2 p.m. start for Game 4 on Saturday, there’s certainly a case to be made for starting Pyotr Kochetkov in that game, especially if the Hurricanes are able to take a 3-0 lead in the series. After Andersen’s return to action on March 7 after missing four months with a blood-clotting issue, Andersen and Kochetkov alternated starts over 20 of the Hurricanes final 21 games, with Spencer Martin starting the 21st.

How to watch

Thursday’s game is available as usual on Bally Sports South with Mike Mansicalco, Tripp Tracy and Hanna Yates on the call. ESPN2 has the national broadcast.

Tailwinds

In true road playoff games under Rod Brind’Amour, the Hurricanes went into Game 3 with a 4-1 record at the Islanders and 3-17 at every other team. ... The Aho-Martinook goals nine seconds apart in Game 2 were the quickest two playoff goals by any team since 2018. ... The Islanders’ 12 shots in Game 2 were the fewest allowed by the Hurricanes in a playoff game in franchise history.