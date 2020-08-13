The NHL didn't take kindly to Rod Brind'Amour's press conference blowup Wednesday, but at least his team still has his back.

The Hurricanes head coach was fined $25,000 for calling the league "a joke" in reaction to a controversial ruling in Carolina's Game 1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

The Hurricanes don't appear to bothered by Brind'Amour calling out the league, though. In fact, the team's social media account suggested it would pick up Brind'Amour's tab Thursday in a rather clever defense of its head coach.

A couple details to note: The 'Canes referenced Ben Franklin's famous "fast pay makes fast friends" quote, a tongue-in-cheek ploy to get back in the NHL's good graces.

The best part: The total payment includes an extra $17 -- 17 being the number Brind'Amour wore during his 10-season playing career in Carolina.

Even if you're a Bruins fan, you have to admit that's pretty well-executed.

Meanwhile, Brind'Amour appeared to have learned his lesson, insisting he's "moving on" in a Zoom call with reporters Thursday ahead of Game 2 of the teams' Stanley Cup Playoff series.

Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday -- assuming the Lightning and Blue Jackets don't play five more overtimes.

Hurricanes' response to NHL fining Rod Brind'Amour is pretty clever originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston