As Hurricanes-Rangers series begins, two Carolina skaters named NHL award finalists

Two more Carolina Hurricanes skaters have been honored as finalists for top NHL postseason awards, the league announced this weekend.

Jaccob Slavin is once again is a finalist for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, awarded to the player who best combines sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct with a high standard of playing ability.

And Jordan Staal was named Sunday as a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, presented annually by the NHL to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.

Earlier this week, Canes goalie Frederik Andersen was named a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, presented annually by the NHL to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Slavin, who won the Lady Byng in 2021 and was runner-up in 2022, said Saturday he is grateful to be chosen as a finalist, also explaining the term “gentlemanly conduct” to him means, “Playing the game the right way and not being dirty between whistles. The game’s a hard game and you can still play the game hard, but you do it in the right way and treat people with respect.”

Slavin, considered one of the league’s best defensive blueliners, had just four penalties called against him during the regular season — two were delay-of-game penalties for flipping the puck over the glass on attempted clears from the defensive zone.

“They don’t just give it to someone who doesn’t take penalties,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday. “It’s elite players who are able to play within the confines of the rules. It’s given to an elite player who does it right. Any award you get nominated for is special. The way he does it is special.”

The other two finalists announced Saturday were Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson.

Ron Francis (2001-02) is the only other Hurricanes player to win the Lady Byng.

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal (11) smiles during practice on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Staal is the second Hurricanes player in franchise history to be named a Selke Trophy finalist, joining Brind’Amour, who won the award in both the 2006 and 2007. Staal was previously selected as a finalist for the 2010 Selke Trophy while playing for the Penguins. He was also selected as a finalist for 2018 Masterton Trophy.

Staal had 30 points in 80 games for the Hurricanes during the regular season. He was also often called upon to take faceoffs against other teams’ top centers, and the lines he centered were most often used against other teams’ top lines.

The other finalists for this season’s Selke Trophy are Toronto’s Auston Matthews and Florida’s Aleksander Barkov.

Saturday’s injury update

Defenseman Tony DeAngelo was back on the ice Saturday at practice and will play in Game 1 against the Rangers, Brind’Amour said. DeAngelo was slashed on the arm late in the Canes’ Game 5 victory over the Islanders that ended that first-round series.

Injured defenseman Brett Pesce will not make the trip to New York for the first two games, the coach said. Brind’Amour is hopeful Pesce can return at some point in the series.

Forward Seth Jarvis took a hard tumble into the boards at Saturday’s practice and was slow in getting back to his feet but was uninjured.

The Carolina Hurricanes Jaccob Slavin (74) shoots from the kneeling position during practice on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The lineup

The Canes had the same lines and D pairs at practice Saturday that they used against the Islanders in Game 5. Goaltender Frederik Andersen, who started all five games in the first round, again was in the starter’s crease.

The lines had Sebastian Aho centering Jake Guentzel and Andrei Svechnikov; Jack Drury at center with Jordan Martinook and Martin Necas; Jordan Staal centering Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis and Evgeny Kuznetsov centering Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Stefan Noesen.

The D pairs: Jaccob Slavin-Brent Burns, Brady Skjei-Tony DeAngelo, Dmitry Orlov-Jalen Chatfield.