Hurricanes promote linebackers coach Derek Nicholson to co-defensive coordinator

CORAL GABLES — Hurricanes defensive assistant coach Derek Nicholson got a promotion entering his second year at Miami.

Nicholson, who arrived from Louisville to coach the Hurricanes’ linebackers last year, was promoted to co-defensive coordinator.

Nicholson, who will continue his duties as the team’s linebackers coach, said the workflow between him and defensive coordinator Lance Guidry has largely remained the same following his promotion.

“It hasn’t changed at all,” Nicholson said. “I’m blessed and fortunate to work with coach Guidry. Talk about a humble leader, a born leader, an unbelievable man and coach. I hang on — he may not know — I hang on every word he says. I just grab onto it like a sponge, just learning and growing and trying to find a way to improve myself as a teacher, as a motivator, as a communicator, as a coach underneath him has been a blessing.”

Nicholson, a Florida State alum, had a strong first year in Coral Gables. Under his tutelage, transfer linebacker Francisco Mauigoa earned second-team All-ACC honors after a standout season. He helped the Hurricanes’ defense improve from 67th nationally to 44th.

Nicholson has also been a strong recruiter. The Hurricanes signed a pair of linebackers in the 2024 class in four-star prospects Adarius Hayes and three-star Cameron “Bobby” Pruitt. Nicholson played a key role in helping flip Hayes from rival Florida on signing day in December. Miami currently has one linebacker commit in the 2025 class: four-star recruit Elijah Melendez.

The Hurricanes are poised to have another strong year from their linebackers with Mauigoa returning, rising junior Wesley Bissainthe improving and highly touted young players like Raul Aguirre and Bobby Washington progressing to their second seasons.

“I’m so excited for this season, continuing on what we’ve been doing and building what we have here,” Nicholson said. “Coach (Mario) Cristobal, what a great man, what a great leader. Everything he’s instilled: culture, the buy-in. Everybody’s on the same page, on the same tune. Early is on time and everything we’re doing is awesome. When I get up in the morning, I can’t wait to get here. It’s like a race to get here. I’m thinking about the next meeting, the next practice. I’m excited about it; that’s why I have no voice right now. But it’s led by leadership that starts from the top down with coach Cristobal and coach (Guidry). It’s been nothing but a blessing. I look forward to each and every day being around those men.”