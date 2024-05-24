Hurricanes President, GM Don Waddell steps down amid reports of exploring ‘other options’

The Carolina Hurricanes are moving into one of their most significant offseasons in franchise history, and will do so without the executive who has helped shape the past six seasons of playoff success.

After rumors surfaced Thursday that Canes president and general manager Don Waddell was granted permission to seek opportunities and interviews outside the organization, the team and Waddell jointly confirmed Friday that he is stepping away from the franchise after six years as its GM.

Don Waddell has resigned from his position as President and General Manager of the #Canes. Eric Tulsky has been named interim General Manager. https://t.co/atfIqoGCH2 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 24, 2024

“This morning, I spoke with Tom and informed him that I have come to the decision that now is the time for me to move to the next chapter of my career,” Waddell said in a news release. “I have loved my experiences in the Triangle over the past 10 years, and together with a strong team, on and off the ice, we have accomplished many great victories. I am grateful for the support I have received from so many loyal Caniacs. This organization is in strong, capable hands and well-positioned for the future.”

Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said in a team release Friday that Eric Tulsky has been named interim general manager, and a full search has begun for a permanent general manager. Darren Yorke, longtime Hurricanes director of scouting and assistant GM, will support Tulsky with managerial duties while continuing in his role as assistant general manager.

