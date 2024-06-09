Hurricanes pick up commitment from cornerback Timothy Merritt

The Hurricanes‘ busy month of official visits is already starting to bear fruit.

Miami landed a commitment from three-star 2025 cornerback Timothy Merritt, who took an official visit to UM this weekend. Merritt announced his commitment on social media.

Merritt, a Birmingham, Alabama, native, picked the Hurricanes over offers from in-state programs like Alabama and Auburn, as well as offers from Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee and Texas, among others.

Merritt is listed as a three-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is rated the No. 37 cornerback and No. 451 player in the class.

Listed at 6-2 and 180 pounds, Merritt has played a mix of cornerback and safety at Parker High, which went 12-2 last season. He had 16 tackles.

Merritt took a visit to UM after receiving an offer in March. He is the first player to take an official visit to Miami this summer who then committed.

Merritt is the first cornerback to join the Hurricanes’ 2025 recruiting class.