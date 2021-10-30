Hurricanes and Panthers keep rolling

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

The Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers remained perfect on Friday with wins over the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings, respectively.

Carolina has a mark of 7-0-0 on the year with a a league-leading plus-20 goal differential, while Florida has gone 8-0-0 with a plus-19 goal differential.

The Washington Capitals, who were also in action last night, stand as the onoy other team without a regulation loss with a mark of 5-0-3 on the season.

The Capitals defeated the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. Arizona and Chicago are the only clubs still seeking their first wins of the season. The Coyotes have gone 0-7-1 with a league-worst minus-25 goal differential, while the Blackhawks have a mark of 0-6-2 with a minus-19 goal differential.

FLORIDA 3 DETROIT 2 (OT)

The season-opening win streak of the Panthers stretched to eight games on Friday.

Aleksander Barkov scored his fourth goal of 2021-22 3:29 into the extra session. He also lit the lamp late in the first frame.

Eetu Luostarinen opened the scoring for the Panthers just over 10 minutes before that.

Sam Gagner and Pius Suter, who sent the match to overtime, scored for the Red Wings.

Anthony Duclair, Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Brandon Montour, Markus Nutivaara, Robby Fabbri, Mitchell Stephens, Moritz Seider and Troy Stetcher contributed one helper apiece.

Sergei Bobrovsky blocked 28 shots for his sixth win in six starts.

Alex Nedeljkovic turned aside 29 shots in the defeat.

COLUMBUS 0 NY RANGERS 4

The Rangers got back in the win column following a 5-1 loss to Calgary on Monday.

Artemi Panarin assisted on three of the four goals, including two on the power play in the third period, for his first multi-point effort of the year.

Adam Fox collected three helpers in the contest as well. He has registered eight points in eight games.

Chris Kreider scored a pair of markers, which both came in the third period on power plays, to give him five goals on the campaign.

Ryan Strome and Alexis Lafreniere found the back of the net in the first frame.

Nils Lundkvist picked up his first NHL point with an assist.

Igor Shesterkin shielded all 31 shots he faced for his first shutout of 2021-22 and the third of his career.

Elvis Merzlikins got his first loss in five starts this season after making 33 saves on 37 shots.

ARIZONA 0 WASHINGTON 2

The Capitals bounced back from Wednesday’s overtime loss to Detroit with a shutout win over the winless Coyotes. Washington has an eight-game point streak to open the year.

Ilya Samsonov stopped all 16 shots he faced for his first goose egg of the season.

John Carlson’s power-play goal at the 12:02 mark of the third period held up as the game winner.

Alex Ovechkin’s league-leading ninth goal was an empty-netter in the final minute of regulation to seal the victory. He is currently riding an eight-game point spree.

Evgeny Kuznetsov assisted on both tallies, while Ovechkin and Carlson added one helper each for two-point efforts as well.

Karel Vejmelka was superb in the loss with 30 saves on 31 shots.

CHICAGO 3 CAROLINA 6

The Hurricanes stayed perfect on the season following seven games, while the Blackhawks remained winless through eight matches.

Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov extended their point streaks to seven games. Aho had one goal and one assist on Friday night, while Svechnikov netted his seventh mark of the year.

Tony DeAngelo accounted for one goal and two helpers for his second multi-point performance of the year.

Vincent Trocheck and Erik Gustafsson earned a pair of assists each in the match.

Brandon Hagel, Adam Gaudette and Derek Stepan scored their first goals of the 2021-22 season.

Jordan Staal and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes, while Alex DeBrincat had Chicago’s other tally.

Dominik Kubalik, Jonathan Toews, Philipp Kurashev, Seth Jones, Jesper Fast, Teuvo Teravainen, Ethan Bear, Ian Cole and Jaccob Slavin contributed one helper apiece.

Antti Raanta made 23 stops in his Carolina debut for his first victory with his new team.

Kevin Lankinen blocked 29 of 35 shots in the defeat.

ANAHEIM 4 VEGAS 5 (SO)

The Golden Knights emerged with the victory despite blowing a 4-1 lead in the third period. Vegas won three games in four nights this week.

Chandler Stephenson and Nicolas Hague registered one goal and one assist each for the Golden Knights, while Trevor Zegras and Adam Henrique had the same two-point performance for the Ducks.

Reilly Smith opened the scoring 3:30 into the contest.

William Carrier gave Vegas a 4-1 lead just before the six-minute mark of the third period.

Troy Terry and Isac Lundestrom scored in the third period as part of Anaheim’s comeback.

Sonny Milano, Jakob Silfverberg, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Kevin Shattenkirk, Hampus Lindholm, William Karlsson and Alec Martinez earned one helper apiece, while Jonathan Marchessault concluded the contest with two assists.

Ryan Getzlaf had an assist to record the 988th regular-season point of his NHL career and tie Teemu Selanne for first on Anaheim’s all-time list.

Robin Lehner defended 34 of 38 shots in the victory.

John Gibson stopped 38 of 42 shots in the loss.

OTTAWA 4 DALLAS 1

The Senators halted a three-game losing skid with a road win over the Stars.

Josh Norris buried a pair of goals in the contest, including a power-play marker in the first period.

Brady Tkachuk got his first goal of the season and it held up as the game winner.

Joe Pavelski had the lone goal for Dallas during a second-period power play. Alexander Radulov and Jason Robertson assisted on Pavelski’s second of the year

Connor Brown rounded out the scoring in the third period.

Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson, Artem Zub and Victor Mete chipped in one helper apiece.

Tyler Seguin and John Klingberg tied for the lead in the match with six shots on goal each.

Filip Gustavsson made 38 saves in the victory.

Braden Holtby surrendered four goals on 24 shots in the loss.