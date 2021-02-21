Hurricanes and Panthers figure prominently

If for some reason, Joe Thornton (44%), Jordan Kyrou (44%) or Sam Reinhart (43%) are available then they should be picked up immediately. Eric Staal (13%) could prove to be a good addition with the Buffalo Sabres set to play a league-high five times this week.

The defense pool for pickups isn’t particularly deep right now, but Devon Toews (42%) Josh Morrissey (38% and, Rasmus Andersson (30%) should be rostered in more leagues. Will Butcher (3%) is worth monitoring because he has picked up a point (one goal, two assists) in each of his first three games, which were all this week. He had been the odd man out on the back end of the New Jersey Devils and it will be interesting to see if he has earned a spot on the team once they return to full health.

Los Angeles netminder Cal Petersen (21%) has emerged as a decent option if you are desperate for goalie help, but wins for him have been hard to come by.

Let's get into this week suggestions:

Brock McGinn (Carolina) - LW, RW - Rostered in 17% of Yahoo leagues

McGinn was a late cut a week ago, but he is deserving of being highlighted this time around. He has become a regular on Carolina’s top line alongside Sebastian Aho. Andrei Svechnikov replaced Teuvo Teravainen, who was out with an injury, on Saturday, but McGinn continued to ride shotgun with the team’s most-skilled players. He has generated seven goals and 11 points in the past 11 games, while adding 20 shots on goal during that span. McGinn has averaged a personal best 15:18 of ice time per game in 2020-21. His 25.9 shooting percentage isn’t sustainable, but he’s worthy of a flier going into a busy four-game week for the Hurricanes.

Anthony Duclair (Florida) - LW, RW - Rostered in 14% of Yahoo leagues

Duclair entered the 2020-21 season with plenty of sleeper value, but he picked up six assists and 29 shots on goal through his first 11 games with the Panthers. He has started to find his stride of late with two goals, two assists and 12 shots on target in his past four outing. Duclair isn’t a stranger to hot and cold stretches, so snatching him up before the rush could work in your favor. He continues to play alongside Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe.

Martin Necas (Carolina) - C, RW - Rostered in 11% of Yahoo leagues

Necas has registered two goals and 10 points in 13 games this season. He has accounted for six points, including five assists, in seven games this month, while being credited with 15 shots on net. Necas has been a great fit alongside Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter on the second line of the Hurricanes. He is already having a productive year and his 6.3 shooting percentage is bound to improve.

Joonas Donskoi (Colorado) - LW, RW - Rostered in 9% of Yahoo leagues

Donskoi and Brandon Saad (19%) were both suggested last week and they remain decent pickups for what will be a busier schedule for the Avalanche this coming week. Colorado has four games on tap, so you should be able to get more out of them especially if they maintain spots in the team’s top-six forward group. However, it should be noted that Saad could shift to second line and bump Donskoi down to the third combination if Gabriel Landeskog moves up. Donskoi has bee a bit steadier in terms of point production lately, with three goals and four assists in the last eight games.

Josh Bailey (New York Islanders) - LW, RW - Rostered in 8% of Yahoo leagues

Bailey has compiled one goal and seven assists in the last nine games. His three-game point streak was ended on Saturday, but New York’s four-game week will provide plenty of chances for him to begin another one. Bailey has been skating on the top line with Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee. He has also chipped in three power-play helpers on the second unit in the past six contests.

Alex Iafallo (Los Angeles) - LW - Rostered in 7% of Yahoo leagues

Iafallo was rostered in 5% of Yahoo leagues when he was mentioned last week on Waiver Wired. He is up to five goals and 12 points in 16 games this season. Iafallo has been held off the scoresheet once in the past six matches, while collecting three goals and four assists over that stretch. He has scored three of his five goals on the top power-play unit of the Kings and he is tied for second on the team with 42 shots on target. Iafallo has been playing alongside Anze Kopitar, who has been very productive this year, and Dustin Brown, who has been racking up points as well in 2020-21. Los Angeles plays four times this week, so Iafallo could be a solid addition to your fantasy squad.

Andrew Mangiapane (Calgary) - LW, RW - Rostered in 7% of Yahoo leagues

Mangiapane also appeared on Waiver Wired last week and he’s still worthy of being rostered in more leagues. He has been higher in the lineup again following a stint on the third line, while seeing playing time alongside Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk. Sean Monahan’s injury has changed up the combinations a bit, but Mangiapane has stayed in the top-six forward group. He has supplied six goals, eight points and 15 shots in the past 11 games. That includes two goals in the last three matches, while topping 20 minutes of playing time in three of the past four games.

Alexander Wennberg (Florida) - C, LW - Rostered in 3% of Yahoo leagues

Wennberg had some under-the-radar appeal going into the season as a candidate to center Florida’s second line. He got off to a sluggish start despite playing between Jonathan Huberdeau and Patric Hornqvist, but he has heated up. Wennberg has five goals, two assists and 10 shots in the past eight contests. He has two goals and one assist during a three-game point spree. Florida has four games scheduled for this week.

Mats Zuccarello (Minnesota) - RW - Rostered in 3% of Yahoo leagues

Zuccarello missed the first 11 games of the season following off-season arm surgery, but he is quickly making up for lost time. He has one goal and two assists through three games. Zuccarello has been seeing time as a top-six forward and he has been clicking with Kirill Kaprizov in Minnesota’s past two matches. The Wild have four games this week, so they will get plenty of chances to further develop their budding chemistry.

Robby Fabbri (Detroit) - C, LW, RW - Rostered in 3% of Yahoo leagues

Fabbri was a late cut from Waiver Wired last week, but he has some appeal if you have the roster flexibility. He has four goals and seven points in 12 appearances this year. Fabbri has been centering the second line of the Red Wings and the team is set to play four times this week. That includes two games versus Nashville, which is a team Fabbri has two goals and one assist in two games against this season.