Hurricanes offensive-line target Owen Strebig commits to Notre Dame over Miami, FSU

The Hurricanes missed out on a commitment from one of the nation’s top offensive linemen on Thursday afternoon.

Wisconsin four-star 2025 lineman Owen Strebig committed to Notre Dame, choosing the Hurricanes over Florida State, Miami and Wisconsin. Strebig announced his decision on 247Sports’ YouTube channel.

“Notre Dame is the perfect place,” Strebig said on the broadcast. “No. 1, I can lock down my degree, and No. 2, I can play for national championships year in and year out. That gold standard is something that draws me. I’m excited to be a part of it and carry on the tradition.”

Strebig, who is listed at 6-8 and 295 pounds, is rated the No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 127 player in the nation, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Strebig, who has primarily played left tackle in high school, took an unofficial visit to UM for their Elite Prospect Day last month.

Miami has four commits in the 2025 class, including one offensive lineman, Lamar Williams.