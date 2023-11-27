Hurricanes move further up AP top 10; FAU makes big jump after last week’s fall

The Hurricanes continued their steady upward climb in the AP basketball poll on Monday.

Miami (5-0) moved up to No. 8, the program’s highest ranking since they were ranked sixth for two weeks in December 2017. FAU (5-1) also took a big leap in the poll, jumping six spots to No. 13.

The Hurricanes did not play last week after winning the Baha Mar Bahamas Hoops Championship, but they have a tough week ahead of them.

First, Miami travels to Rupp Arena to play No. 12 Kentucky (5-1) in the ACC/SEC Challenge at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Then the Hurricanes play their first ACC game against Notre Dame (3-2) at home on Saturday at noon.

The Owls recovered from their first loss of the season and swept their three games at the ESPN Events Invitational. FAU took down Butler and Texas A&M before rolling to an 84-50 blowout against Virginia Tech.

Florida Atlantic is hosting its own tournament this week, the Field of 68 Classic. The Owls face Liberty (6-0) on Thursday and Charleston (3-3) on Saturday.