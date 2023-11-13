Hurricanes move up in AP basketball poll; FAU stays in top 10

The Hurricanes moved up a spot in the second AP basketball poll of the season on Monday.

After picking up season-opening wins over NJIT and UCF, Miami moved up one spot to No. 12 this week. Florida Atlantic also won its first game and held steady at No. 10.

The Hurricanes cruised to a 101-60 over NJIT to start the year then picked up an 88-72 victory over the Knights.

Guard Wooga Poplar led Miami with 22 points per game, heading into Monday night’s home game against FIU. Forward Norchad Omier was averaging 19.5 points, guard Matthew Cleveland 14 points and guard Bensely Joseph 12.

Miami heads to the Bahamas to play Georgia in the Baha Mar Bahamas Hoops Championship on Friday. The Hurricanes will play Kansas State or Providence on Sunday.

The Owls opened their season with a 75-62 victory over Loyola Chicago. They play Eastern Michigan on Tuesday and Bryant on Saturday.