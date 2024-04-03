Hurricanes look to extend home win streak, take on the Bruins

Boston Bruins (44-17-15, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-21-7, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they face the Boston Bruins.

Carolina has a 47-21-7 record overall and a 25-9-4 record on its home ice. The Hurricanes have a 21-7-3 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Boston has a 21-8-9 record on the road and a 44-17-15 record overall. The Bruins are 11-5-12 in games decided by one goal.

Thursday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Hurricanes won the previous matchup 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has scored 33 goals with 52 assists for the Hurricanes. Jake Guentzel has two goals and 14 assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 46 goals and 58 assists for the Bruins. Justin Brazeau has scored four goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jesper Fast: day to day (upper body).

Bruins: Justin Brazeau: day to day (upper-body), Milan Lucic: out (personal), Pat Maroon: out (back), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.