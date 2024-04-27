Hurricanes land major transfer commitment from running back Damien Martinez

The Hurricanes made a major splash in the transfer window Saturday night.

Oregon State transfer running back Damien Martinez committed to Miami following a visit to the school’s campus, sharing his decision on social media. He has at least two years of eligibility remaining.

Martinez was a prolific running back for the Beavers. Last year, he rushed for 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns and was a first-team All-PAC-12 selection. He has 2,167 rushing yards and 16 scores in his college career.

Martinez earned an 83.1 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus last year. He also had an 88.1 run grade, which was 40th in the nation among running backs with 100 or more carries last year.

The Hurricanes were searching for a running back in the portal after suffering injuries and attrition at the position. Leading rusher Henry Parrish Jr. entered the transfer portal early in spring practice, landing back at Ole Miss. Potential starting running backs Mark Fletcher Jr. and Ajay Allen both missed all of spring with injuries.

The Hurricanes do have more running back depth in second-year Chris Johnson Jr. and freshmen Jordan Lyle and Chris Wheatley-Humprey, but they did not have an established starting running back, which made Martinez a priority in the portal.