Hurricanes land Jaden Wilkerson, their second Orlando offensive-line commit in two days

For the second day in a row, the Hurricanes landed a massive offensive lineman from Orlando.

A day after receiving a commitment from Orlando Christian Prep offensive lineman Demetrius Campbell, Miami picked up a commitment from 2025 Orlando Edgewater offensive tackle Jaden Wilkerson, who announced his commitment Wednesday evening.

Wilkerson chose UM over offers from Rutgers, Syracuse and UCF, among others. He took an official visit to UM the first weekend of June.

Wilkerson is rated a three-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is listed as the No. 96 offensive tackle and the No. 1,230 player in the 2025 class.

Like Campbell, Wilkerson is a large-framed lineman, listed at 6-6 and 330 pounds. In addition to his size, Miami’s coaches like his wingspan, intelligence and his demeanor on the field, a UM source said.

“I feel like I outwork people and I out-athleticize people, if that is even a word,” Wilkerson told the Orlando Sentinel in May. “I’m going to use my athleticism and my length to my advantage and I’m going to work hard as hell to do whatever I got to do on the field.”

Wilkerson is the third offensive lineman in Miami’s 2025 class, joining Campbell and Jacksonville-area lineman Takaylen Muex. Although the three linemen are not top-rated prospects, head coach Mario Cristobal, offensive line coach Alex Mirabal and analysts like Ed Pata have developed linemen since arriving at UM. Guard Anez Cooper was a similarly underrated prospect when he signed with UM and has become a two-year starter entering his junior year.