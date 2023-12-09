Hurricanes land four-star prospect Kendall Jackson, a former Gators commit

With the Early Signing Period just a few weeks away, the Miami Hurricanes added a defensive line commit on Saturday.

Four-star defensive lineman Kendall Jackson, a former Florida commit and a Gainesville native, committed to Miami, announcing his choice on social media.

“Finally!” Jackson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Jackson, a Buchholz High standout, is rated the No. 44 defensive lineman in the 2024 class and the No. 406 player overall.

Jackson committed to Florida in July but decommitted Dec. 2. He had previously shown interest in Miami, taking unofficial visits in 2022, visiting for Junior Day this spring and taking an official visit to UM in the summer.

Jackson had 50 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks this season.

The Gainesville native is the latest addition to a deep UM defensive line class. Jackson is one of four interior defensive linemen in the class, along with five-star Justin Scott, four-star Artavius Jones and three-star Daylen Russell. The Hurricanes also have several edge rushers in the class: four-stars Marquise Lightfoot, Booker Pickett Jr. and Elias Rudolph and three-star Cole McConathy II.